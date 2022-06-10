Weather forecast for busy weekend of Dundee and Angus events

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Weather forecast for busy weekend of Dundee and Angus events

By Emma Duncan
June 10 2022, 5.22pm
There may be some showers for anyone heading to Slessor Gardens.
Thousands of people are descending on Dundee for one of the biggest weekends in the city’s calendar.

Revellers will flock to Slessor Gardens for Dundee Summer Sessions and Westfest at Magdalen Green.

Meanwhile it is also a big weekend for Angus, with the Angus Show taking place at Brechin on Saturday Strathmore Highland Games at Glamis Castle on Sunday.

But what can revellers expect from the weather? Will fans Have a Nice Day watching Stereophonics or will fans be looking at the skies in anger for Noel Gallagher?

Dundee

The Met Office says that Saturday will start dry and mild with early morning temperatures of 13°C.

The mercury will eventually rise to 16°C but it will stay cloudy, with the chance of some light rain showers throughout the afternoon.

Those should have cleared by the evening, in time for the bands appearing on stage at Summer Sessions.

However, revellers may feel a chill in the air with gusts of up to 40mph expected to hit the city.

The last live music event at Slessor Gardens in May.

Sunday will enjoy a brighter start but it will remain largely cloudy throughout the day, as thousands head to Westfest at Magdalen Green in the afternoon and then to Slessor Gardens at night for the Stereophonics gig.

Winds will not be as strong as Saturday but it will still be blustery with gusts of about 30mph, dying down as the day goes on.

As with Saturday, there will be highs of 16°C.

Angus

Brechin Castle Showground is the venue for the Angus Show on Saturday – and it is a similar outlook for the north of the county to the one in Dundee.

It will be mainly cloudy with highs of 16°C and the chance of some showers during the afternoon – with the potential for these to be heavy at times.

It will also be windy for the agricultural spectacular with gusts approaching 40mph.

Fiona Walsh of Redcastle Gin with Marshall (9) and his mum Lorna Cochrane at Glamis Castle to promote the Strathmore Highland Games.

Further south, on Sunday, those attending the Strathmore Highland Games at Glamis can expect a dry and mainly cloudy day, with the chance of the odd sunny interval.

There will be highs of 15°C but it will remain windy.

Dundee Summer Sessions: Meet the support acts – from Jake Bugg to Bono’s son

 

