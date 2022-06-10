Weather forecast for busy weekend of Dundee and Angus events

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Thousands of people are descending on Dundee for one of the biggest weekends in the city’s calendar.

Revellers will flock to Slessor Gardens for Dundee Summer Sessions and Westfest at Magdalen Green.

Meanwhile it is also a big weekend for Angus, with the Angus Show taking place at Brechin on Saturday Strathmore Highland Games at Glamis Castle on Sunday.

But what can revellers expect from the weather? Will fans Have a Nice Day watching Stereophonics or will fans be looking at the skies in anger for Noel Gallagher?

Dundee

The Met Office says that Saturday will start dry and mild with early morning temperatures of 13°C.

The mercury will eventually rise to 16°C but it will stay cloudy, with the chance of some light rain showers throughout the afternoon.

Those should have cleared by the evening, in time for the bands appearing on stage at Summer Sessions.

However, revellers may feel a chill in the air with gusts of up to 40mph expected to hit the city.

Sunday will enjoy a brighter start but it will remain largely cloudy throughout the day, as thousands head to Westfest at Magdalen Green in the afternoon and then to Slessor Gardens at night for the Stereophonics gig.

Winds will not be as strong as Saturday but it will still be blustery with gusts of about 30mph, dying down as the day goes on.

As with Saturday, there will be highs of 16°C.

Angus

Brechin Castle Showground is the venue for the Angus Show on Saturday – and it is a similar outlook for the north of the county to the one in Dundee.

It will be mainly cloudy with highs of 16°C and the chance of some showers during the afternoon – with the potential for these to be heavy at times.

It will also be windy for the agricultural spectacular with gusts approaching 40mph.

Further south, on Sunday, those attending the Strathmore Highland Games at Glamis can expect a dry and mainly cloudy day, with the chance of the odd sunny interval.

There will be highs of 15°C but it will remain windy.