Raith Rovers confirm contract extension for influential midfielder Brad Spencer

By Scott Lorimer
June 10 2022, 5.30pm
Brad Spencer has signed a new Raith Rovers deal.
Influential midfielder Brad Spencer has signed a new one-year deal with Raith Rovers, the club has confirmed.

The 26-year-old’s current deal was coming to an end but has chosen to extend his stay for another year.

Next season will be Spencer’s third at Stark’s Park after joining from Forfar Athletic in 2019.

Injury-hit season

He is just one appearance away from 100 for the Fife club, proving to be a key component in the heart of the Rovers‘ midfield.

However, his playing time last season was significantly hampered due to injury.

Brad Spencer hobbles off the field against Arbroath.
A foot injury saw him miss four games at the beginning of the campaign, before returning to be a mainstay of the squad.

Raith were dealt another blow in December with the midfielder fracturing his leg in the 0-0 draw with Arbroath.

Despite the break not being as severe as first feared, he would not return to action until April.

Working under new management

Speaking to the Raith Rovers website after signing his new deal, Spencer was itching to get started under new boss Ian Murray.

“I’m delighted to extend my stay in Kirkcaldy and continue to play for the club,” he said.

“I’m really looking forward to playing under the management and backroom staff and getting back playing in front of you all at Stark’s Park.

Raith Rover boss Ian Murray

“Hopefully we can put on another exciting year for you all to enjoy.”

Raith manager Ian Murray added: “I’m really pleased to get Brad signed up for another season – we now have really strong options across the middle of the park.

“I can’t wait to see the squad together for the first time when preseason training starts.”

