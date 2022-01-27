John McGlynn delivers Brad Spencer injury update as Raith Rovers boss prepares for ‘flying’ Morton

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Brad Spencer has ticked off another milestone on the road to recovery at Raith Rovers.

The classy midfielder underwent an X-ray on Monday, with the result showing that his broken leg has cleanly healed.

Spencer, 25, has been given the green light to step up his rehabilitation as he gradually builds his fitness.

He was initially ruled out for around three months when he suffered a fractured fibula at the start of December — however, Raith boss McGlynn is loath to put an exact timeframe on his comeback.

Nevertheless, the Stark’s Park gaffer is buoyed by the news. As is Spencer.

“Brad had an X-ray on Monday, which was part of the recovery programme,” McGlynn told Courier Sport. “It was good news.

“The bone has healed well and they can go to the next stage of his rehabilitation.

“He is still a little bit away. It’s not like he’ll suddenly go straight back into full swing training — that’s not the case — but he can continue his progression.

“I wouldn’t want to put a time-frame on it, but it was a step in the right direction.

“I spoke to Brad on Monday and he was pleased. He is someone who was doing particularly well prior to picking up that injury, so it was disappointing for him, mentally. I’m happy he’s received that wee boost.”

McGlynn added: “We are well off in midfield at the moment, which means we don’t need to rush him — but it’ll be very nice to have a fully fit Brad Spencer back.”

Revitalised Morton

A more immediate concern for McGlynn is Friday night’s televised trip to face Morton.

The Greenock outfit have been revitalised since the appointment of Dougie Imrie as manager, with the rookie gaffer overseeing a 5-0 demolition of Dunfermline and a 2-0 win at Ayr United.

Although they exited the Scottish Cup after extra-time against Motherwell on Saturday, it was another heartening showing.

Morton's third goal is a neat microcosm of Dunfermline's display yesterday. Try to play out. Nothing on. Punt. Turnover. Happened so many times. Within 30 seconds ball is in the Pars net after a painfully simple cross and header. 🎥 // @ParsTV_Official https://t.co/jphnkVz7g3 pic.twitter.com/y9PSgBLEyf — Alan Temple (@alanftemple) January 9, 2022

“They’ve picked up some really good results and to score five against Dunfermline was awesome,” lauded McGlynn. “Going down to Somerset and winning 2-0 is no mean feat. They performed very well against a good Motherwell side.

“Dougie has got them flying and we are ready for a difficult game.

“That is something we understand. Morton are playing a very direct style so we need to be prepared for that, and look to impose our game on them.”

Nail-biting

Seeking to arrest a run of five Championship outings without a win, Rovers will move into joint-second place in the Championship — just three points off the summit — with a victory, ahead of Saturday’s fixtures.

“You don’t need to be the brains of Britain to know that whoever finds some consistency between now and the end of the season is going to win the Championship,” added McGlynn.

“There is nothing to choose between the top five teams in the league and, if that continues to be the case, then it’ll be a really nail-biting second half of the season.”