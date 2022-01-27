Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
John McGlynn delivers Brad Spencer injury update as Raith Rovers boss prepares for ‘flying’ Morton

By Alan Temple
January 27 2022, 5.00pm
Spencer in action
Brad Spencer has ticked off another milestone on the road to recovery at Raith Rovers.

The classy midfielder underwent an X-ray on Monday, with the result showing that his broken leg has cleanly healed.

Spencer, 25, has been given the green light to step up his rehabilitation as he gradually builds his fitness.

He was initially ruled out for around three months when he suffered a fractured fibula at the start of December — however, Raith boss McGlynn is loath to put an exact timeframe on his comeback.

Nevertheless, the Stark’s Park gaffer is buoyed by the news. As is Spencer.

McGlynn, right, and Spencer

“Brad had an X-ray on Monday, which was part of the recovery programme,” McGlynn told Courier Sport. “It was good news.

“The bone has healed well and they can go to the next stage of his rehabilitation.

“He is still a little bit away. It’s not like he’ll suddenly go straight back into full swing training — that’s not the case — but he can continue his progression.

“I wouldn’t want to put a time-frame on it, but it was a step in the right direction.

“I spoke to Brad on Monday and he was pleased. He is someone who was doing particularly well prior to picking up that injury, so it was disappointing for him, mentally. I’m happy he’s received that wee boost.”

McGlynn added: “We are well off in midfield at the moment, which means we don’t need to rush him — but it’ll be very nice to have a fully fit Brad Spencer back.”

Revitalised Morton

A more immediate concern for McGlynn is Friday night’s televised trip to face Morton.

The Greenock outfit have been revitalised since the appointment of Dougie Imrie as manager, with the rookie gaffer overseeing a 5-0 demolition of Dunfermline and a 2-0 win at Ayr United.

Although they exited the Scottish Cup after extra-time against Motherwell on Saturday, it was another heartening showing.

“They’ve picked up some really good results and to score five against Dunfermline was awesome,” lauded McGlynn. “Going down to Somerset and winning 2-0 is no mean feat. They performed very well against a good Motherwell side.

“Dougie has got them flying and we are ready for a difficult game.

“That is something we understand. Morton are playing a very direct style so we need to be prepared for that, and look to impose our game on them.”

Nail-biting

Seeking to arrest a run of five Championship outings without a win, Rovers will move into joint-second place in the Championship — just three points off the summit  — with a victory, ahead of Saturday’s fixtures.

“You don’t need to be the brains of Britain to know that whoever finds some consistency between now and the end of the season is going to win the Championship,” added McGlynn.

“There is nothing to choose between the top five teams in the league and, if that continues to be the case, then it’ll be a really nail-biting second half of the season.”

