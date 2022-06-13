Brechin railway branches out with recycled track from £116M Fife project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Brechin railway branches out with recycled track from £116M Fife project

By Graham Brown
June 13 2022, 5.05pm
Caley Railway volunteer Kaine Bisset about to set off from Brechin station.
Caley Railway volunteer Kaine Bisset about to set off from Brechin station.

Brechin’s Caledonian Railway has put old Fife train tracks to good use as the Angus attraction’s summer season gets up to full speed.

Over the last few months, volunteers have renewed a loop around Brechin station with old tracks from the multi-million pound Levenmouth rail project.

The £116 million Fife project wll deliver two new stations on the five-mile link.

It is due to open in 2024.

The new stops will be at Leven swimming pool and Cameron Bridge.

But lines lifted as part of the work are going to good use on heritage railways across Scotland.

Caledonian Railway
Passengers ready to set off on the afternoon tea service from Brechin station. Pic: Paul Reid.

Heritage railways boost

Caley chairman Jon Gill says the extra infrastructure has been a welcome windfall.

He said: “Over the last few months, volunteers have been working away on this season’s track maintenance program.

“It has included the renewal of the run round loop at Brechin station.

“This project has been made possible thanks to the generous donation of track materials from the Levenmouth project by Network Rail and support from the Scottish Government.”

Caledonian Railway
Volunteers take a break at the Caledonian Railway. Pic: Paul Reid.

“Local groups like ourselves will repurpose the redundant assets for use on the heritage railways and so will again serve passengers, as well as benefit the wider community.

“The first phase to renew part of the track at Brechin station is now complete.

“Over the last few months, the team have been processing the donated materials and using them to build replacement track panels.

“As well as the track at Brechin, other areas of the railway have been selected to utilise the materials, including our new diesel storage facility.

Caledonian Railway Brechin
A weekend tourist service ready to leave Brechin station. Pic: Paul Reid.

“We’d like to extend our appreciation to Network Rail and the Scottish Government for their recent support with these donations,” said Jon.

The railway welcomed visitors for a busy afternoon tea service at the weekend.

And it is looking forward to the popular Day Out with Thomas weekends scheduled for July 16/17 and August 27/28.

Caledonian Railway
Afternoon tea at the Caley Railway. Pic: Paul Reid.

Levelling Up Fund bid

Mr Gill has also urged Angus councillors to show “vision and foresight” by backing a bid for cash from the UK Government’s Levelling Up Fund.

The Caledonian Railway hopes to land up to £18m for an ambitious programme of future projects.

It includes hopes of linking the four-mile Brechin to Bridge of Dun link into the east coast main line.

Caledonian Railway
Happy travellers on the afternoon tea train. Pic: Paul Reid.

The Queen’s Award-winning group believes the investment could increase tourism spend in Angus by more than £20m in five years.

But there are concerns council officials will say the application has too many risks.

Angus missed out on the first round of LUF funding in 2021.

The Brechin bid is due to be considered by a meeting of the full council at the end of this month.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]