Forfar tattoo studio gains national reputation for supporting LGBTQ+ community

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Forfar tattoo studio gains national reputation for supporting LGBTQ+ community

By Amie Flett
June 26 2022, 9.00am

A tattoo studio in Forfar has gained a national reputation for providing a “safe space” for those in the LGBTQ+ community.

People have been travelling hundreds of miles to get inked up at Valkyrie Tattoo after word spread about its values.

The tattoo parlour has become well-known for its support towards the LGBTQ+ community and those struggling with mental health, so much so that it has won an award.

The studio on Forfar High Street was opened during the Covid-19 pandemic by Rachel Moir.

Karen White, 50, is one of its customers – she discovered the studio after her partner died.

Customer Karen White.

She said: “My partner and I used to go over to Ireland to get tattoos together.

“After she passed away, Valkyrie opened up and I’ve never looked back.

“A lot of tattoo shops I’ve been in – and I have been in a lot – are very intimidating, they make you wait and the guys are always laughing and making jokes, whereas here you just get to know the artists and they’re all so nice.

‘I’m a lesbian and it doesn’t make a difference’

“I’m a lesbian and it just doesn’t make the slightest bit of difference, they just make you feel so welcome.

“All the tattoos I’ve had here are memorial for my partner and sometimes I’ve been upset and they just give you a hug.

“It’s the one-on-one basis I think, it’s more personal – I just love it.”

The Valkyrie Tattoo team. Back: Alex Bertie and Chris Moir. Front: Stacey Galfskiy, owner Rachel Moir and Nicola Hutchison Denny.

The studio offers customers the option to have their pronouns on a sign in the studio, so staff members do not have to check.

They also have pronoun options on consent forms, and are offered the use of unisex toilets.

Mum-of-two Rachel says she is keen to steer away from being an “intimidating boys’ club”.

‘We want to be a space for everyone’

“We want it to be a really inclusive and equal space for anyone,” she said.

“Recently we were privileged enough to win a Proud Scotland Award and that involved some of our customers nominating us and they had to write a little bit about why they felt we were a community ally for the LGBTQ+ community.”

Charlie Mitchell, 20, goes by the pronouns they/them, and describes Valkyrie Tattoo as a “safe space”.

Rachel with Charlie Mitchell, 20, who uses the tattoo shop regularly.

Charlie said: “The staff here are like a family, they’re all super kind.

“I came out as non-binary last year and I was here before I’d come out as well and they were so supportive with my pronouns – changing from she/her to they/them.

“They were all so supportive and with my name change as well, they all just got straight to it with no questions, it just made me feel really great.”

Travelling 800 miles to use tattoo studio

Sarah Rudd, 42, travelled more than 800 miles from England after hearing about Valkyrie Tattoo through a friend, and loved it so much she came back a second time.

She said: “Getting a tattoo was a massive deal for me and I wanted to go somewhere I was going to feel safe and they were going to look after me, and that’s why I travelled so far.

“All my tattoos I’ve got are from Rachel and I’ve now been told on medical grounds that I can’t have any more, so it’s even more special that I had them from Rachel.

“You’re marking your skin for the rest of your life so you have to feel safe with the person that’s doing that, and that’s what Rachel always did.”

Did you attend any of these Tayside and Fife Pride parades?

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]