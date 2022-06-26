Forfar tattoo studio gains national reputation for supporting LGBTQ+ community

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A tattoo studio in Forfar has gained a national reputation for providing a “safe space” for those in the LGBTQ+ community.

People have been travelling hundreds of miles to get inked up at Valkyrie Tattoo after word spread about its values.

The tattoo parlour has become well-known for its support towards the LGBTQ+ community and those struggling with mental health, so much so that it has won an award.

The studio on Forfar High Street was opened during the Covid-19 pandemic by Rachel Moir.

Karen White, 50, is one of its customers – she discovered the studio after her partner died.

She said: “My partner and I used to go over to Ireland to get tattoos together.

“After she passed away, Valkyrie opened up and I’ve never looked back.

“A lot of tattoo shops I’ve been in – and I have been in a lot – are very intimidating, they make you wait and the guys are always laughing and making jokes, whereas here you just get to know the artists and they’re all so nice.

‘I’m a lesbian and it doesn’t make a difference’

“I’m a lesbian and it just doesn’t make the slightest bit of difference, they just make you feel so welcome.

“All the tattoos I’ve had here are memorial for my partner and sometimes I’ve been upset and they just give you a hug.

“It’s the one-on-one basis I think, it’s more personal – I just love it.”

The studio offers customers the option to have their pronouns on a sign in the studio, so staff members do not have to check.

They also have pronoun options on consent forms, and are offered the use of unisex toilets.

Mum-of-two Rachel says she is keen to steer away from being an “intimidating boys’ club”.

‘We want to be a space for everyone’

“We want it to be a really inclusive and equal space for anyone,” she said.

“Recently we were privileged enough to win a Proud Scotland Award and that involved some of our customers nominating us and they had to write a little bit about why they felt we were a community ally for the LGBTQ+ community.”

Charlie Mitchell, 20, goes by the pronouns they/them, and describes Valkyrie Tattoo as a “safe space”.

Charlie said: “The staff here are like a family, they’re all super kind.

“I came out as non-binary last year and I was here before I’d come out as well and they were so supportive with my pronouns – changing from she/her to they/them.

“They were all so supportive and with my name change as well, they all just got straight to it with no questions, it just made me feel really great.”

Travelling 800 miles to use tattoo studio

Sarah Rudd, 42, travelled more than 800 miles from England after hearing about Valkyrie Tattoo through a friend, and loved it so much she came back a second time.

She said: “Getting a tattoo was a massive deal for me and I wanted to go somewhere I was going to feel safe and they were going to look after me, and that’s why I travelled so far.

“All my tattoos I’ve got are from Rachel and I’ve now been told on medical grounds that I can’t have any more, so it’s even more special that I had them from Rachel.

“You’re marking your skin for the rest of your life so you have to feel safe with the person that’s doing that, and that’s what Rachel always did.”