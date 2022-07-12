Watch the skies: Red Arrows, Spitfire and Hurricane set for Angus flypast

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Watch the skies: Red Arrows, Spitfire and Hurricane set for Angus flypast

By Graham Brown
July 12 2022, 5.04pm
The RAF Red Arrows are due to make a Montrose flypast on July 20.
Aviation fans are in for an amazing Angus treat next week.

On July 20 the skies over Montrose Air Station Heritage Centre will be graced by the RAF’s Red Arrows display team.

And the same day, the distinctive sound of a Spitfire and Hurricane will fill the Angus air.

It’s the latest coup for the volunteer-run attraction in a sensational summer return from the Covid pandemic.

And MAHSC chairman Stuart Archibald hopes people will turn out to enjoy the spectacle.

The Red Arrows are due to make a single flypast at around 11am.

The Red Arrows are due to pass over Montrose on July 20.
They will be on their way north to thrill crowds at the 60th anniversary of Peterhead Scottish Week later in the day.

In 2016 the famous aerobatic display team performed over Arbroath seafront for the town’s Festival of Heroes event.

The Spitfire and Hurricane are part of the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.

They are due to make several flypasts of the historic airfield.

Montrose became Britain’s first operational military air station in 1913 when aircraft of No. 2 Royal Flying Corps set up base there.

A Spitfire and Hurricane from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.
It trained pilots from the UK and overseas.

During the Second World War, Montrose was home to Spitfires and Hurricanes which defended the skies over Edinburgh.

So the distinctive sound of Rolls-Royce Merlin engines over Broomfield will be a throwback to eight decades ago.

Community thank-you

Stuart said: “It’s been a long period of isolation and missed events for Montrose Air Station Museum.

“But we are thrilled with this and want to invite people from all over Angus and beyond to enjoy this sight.

“We’re hoping local businesses who have supported the museum over the years will also be coming along.

Montrose Air Station Heritage Centre took delivery of a Tornado GR4 this summer. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.
“Without them and our partners the museum would not be the huge success it’s become.

“The flypasts are weather dependent and we will confirm timings as soon as we can, but we are looking at these happening between 10.30am and 2.30pm.

“We hope people will take the opportunity to visit the museum at the same time and enjoy all of our displays,” added Stuart.

Those include a replica of the Red Lichtie Spitfire funded by the folk of Arbroath in 1942.

And the centre’s jewel in the crown was added to the Broomfield collection just weeks ago.

It is an RAF Tornado GR4 that saw action in the Gulf War.

The plane gifted to Montrose was one of the last of the multi-role machines to fly before being retired from active service in 2019.

It flew with No. 2 Sqn, and also the famous Dambusters, No. 617 Sqn.

