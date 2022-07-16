Montrose Flower Show returns with sights set on 200-year anniversary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Montrose Flower Show returns with sights set on 200-year anniversary

By Graham Brown
July 16 2022, 5.55am Updated: July 16 2022, 1.36pm
Montrose Horticultural Society officials Eve Sutcliffe, Christine Russell, John Sutcliffe and Catherine Dey with old trophies dating back to the group's early days. Pic: Paul Reid.
Montrose Flower Show is making a comeback after Covid with sights set on a very special anniversary.

The town horticultural society began in 1826 and is one of the oldest in Angus.

So the group is just four years’ away from celebrating its bicentenary.

And it is pulling out all the stops to ensure its first show in three years will sow the seeds for making it to 2026.

Lockdown setback

Society secretary Christine Russell says it has been a challenging couple of years.

“The committee’s main objective is to put on a successful annual show and it’s always been well represented,” she said.

“We always had the regulars who attended, many from outside Montrose.

Montrose flower show
Flower show secretary Christine Russell hopes the event’s return will bring new interest. Pic: Paul Reid.

“But a lot of the gardeners who have shown with us for a lot of years are no longer here, and the pandemic has also changed things.

“We don’t quite know how things are looking but the committee was determined the show should go ahead this year.”

The event is returning to its regular venue of St Mary’s and St Peter’s Church on the Mid Links.

But instead of a two-day show it will be a single day on Saturday August 6.

“We have put together a more condensed schedule to get the show on the road again,” added Christine.

It means many of the society’s vast array of historic trophies will stay in storage for this year.

“But we hope people will have something to enter in the seven sections we have compiled.

Those include fruit and vegetables, baking and preserves as well as children’s crafts.

Entries on the day

Christine said: “The other big difference this year is that people can simply come along with their entries on the day.

“Usually the show takes a couple of days to set up by the volunteer committee and we get great help from the church.

“We don’t quite know how this will go, we could be inundated and it will be a huge amount of work but we’ll have to wait and see.

“Hopefully some people who have taken up gardening during the pandemic may want to come along and enter.

“We want them to bring their entries along to the church from 8am to 11am.

Montrose flower show
The flower show will return in August after missing two years. Pic: Paul Reid

“Judging will take place at 11am and we’ll then open to the public from 1pm to 4pm.

“It’s a free show, we just want to try and get people back and keep people interested.

“It’s a big ask for everyone to do it all in one day, but we’ll manage it.

“And haven’t really been thinking about the 200th anniversary, but it is so close now that we really want to reach it.

“That would be a great achievement for the society.”

Gardeners looking for more details about the Montrose show should contact Christine on 01674 830433.

Forfar comeback

Forfar Flower Show will also return in August.

It will remain a two-day event on August 27 and 28.

But it’s also a scaled-down show in the Guide Hall at The Myre.

The town horticultural society was forced to move because the regular venue of the Reid Hall is being used as a vaccination centre.

However, Dundee Flower and Food Festival has been cancelled for the third year in succession.

