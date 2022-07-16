Montrose Flower Show returns with sights set on 200-year anniversary

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Montrose Flower Show is making a comeback after Covid with sights set on a very special anniversary.

The town horticultural society began in 1826 and is one of the oldest in Angus.

So the group is just four years’ away from celebrating its bicentenary.

And it is pulling out all the stops to ensure its first show in three years will sow the seeds for making it to 2026.

Lockdown setback

Society secretary Christine Russell says it has been a challenging couple of years.

“The committee’s main objective is to put on a successful annual show and it’s always been well represented,” she said.

“We always had the regulars who attended, many from outside Montrose.

“But a lot of the gardeners who have shown with us for a lot of years are no longer here, and the pandemic has also changed things.

“We don’t quite know how things are looking but the committee was determined the show should go ahead this year.”

The event is returning to its regular venue of St Mary’s and St Peter’s Church on the Mid Links.

But instead of a two-day show it will be a single day on Saturday August 6.

“We have put together a more condensed schedule to get the show on the road again,” added Christine.

It means many of the society’s vast array of historic trophies will stay in storage for this year.

“But we hope people will have something to enter in the seven sections we have compiled.

Those include fruit and vegetables, baking and preserves as well as children’s crafts.

Entries on the day

Christine said: “The other big difference this year is that people can simply come along with their entries on the day.

“Usually the show takes a couple of days to set up by the volunteer committee and we get great help from the church.

“We don’t quite know how this will go, we could be inundated and it will be a huge amount of work but we’ll have to wait and see.

“Hopefully some people who have taken up gardening during the pandemic may want to come along and enter.

“We want them to bring their entries along to the church from 8am to 11am.

“Judging will take place at 11am and we’ll then open to the public from 1pm to 4pm.

“It’s a free show, we just want to try and get people back and keep people interested.

“It’s a big ask for everyone to do it all in one day, but we’ll manage it.

“And haven’t really been thinking about the 200th anniversary, but it is so close now that we really want to reach it.

“That would be a great achievement for the society.”

Gardeners looking for more details about the Montrose show should contact Christine on 01674 830433.

Forfar comeback

Forfar Flower Show will also return in August.

It will remain a two-day event on August 27 and 28.

But it’s also a scaled-down show in the Guide Hall at The Myre.

The town horticultural society was forced to move because the regular venue of the Reid Hall is being used as a vaccination centre.

However, Dundee Flower and Food Festival has been cancelled for the third year in succession.