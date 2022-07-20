Section of A90 near Forfar set to close for roadworks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Section of A90 near Forfar set to close for roadworks

By Hannah Ballantyne
July 20 2022, 3.07pm Updated: July 20 2022, 3.20pm
The A90 near Forfar
The A90 near Forfar. Image: Google.

Drivers could face disruption as section of the A90 near Forfar is set to close for roadworks.

The £300,000 project will see the northbound lane shut between August 4-8 with diversions and a contraflow in place.

A reduced speed limit will also be introduced during the work.

What restrictions will be in place?

August 4-5: On August 4, the northbound lane will be closed, with a 50mph speed limit on the southbound lane. A contraflow system will also be installed overnight.

Throughout the day on August 5, one southbound lane will be closed, with a 50mph speed restriction still in place.

August 5-8: The northbound lane will be closed from the Kirriemuir junction until Battledykes, and all traffic will travel in a contraflow system southbound.

During the contraflow, traffic wanting to leave at Battledykes to head south will be diverted to the St Anne’s junction then back down onto the A90.

Efforts to minimise delays

Ian Stewart from Bear Scotland said: “The £300,000 investment from Transport Scotland will allow us to carry out surfacing improvements on this section of the A90 to ensure our network continues to operate at the highest standard.

“To help minimise delays as much as possible, we’ve planned the operations to take place consecutively where possible, and our teams will do all they can to complete the works as quickly and safely as possible.”

Drivers are being urged to check with Traffic Scotland for updates.

A90 speed restrictions north of Dundee extended until September

