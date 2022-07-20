Section of A90 near Forfar set to close for roadworks

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Drivers could face disruption as section of the A90 near Forfar is set to close for roadworks.

The £300,000 project will see the northbound lane shut between August 4-8 with diversions and a contraflow in place.

A reduced speed limit will also be introduced during the work.

What restrictions will be in place?

August 4-5: On August 4, the northbound lane will be closed, with a 50mph speed limit on the southbound lane. A contraflow system will also be installed overnight.

Throughout the day on August 5, one southbound lane will be closed, with a 50mph speed restriction still in place.

August 5-8: The northbound lane will be closed from the Kirriemuir junction until Battledykes, and all traffic will travel in a contraflow system southbound.

During the contraflow, traffic wanting to leave at Battledykes to head south will be diverted to the St Anne’s junction then back down onto the A90.

Efforts to minimise delays

Ian Stewart from Bear Scotland said: “The £300,000 investment from Transport Scotland will allow us to carry out surfacing improvements on this section of the A90 to ensure our network continues to operate at the highest standard.

“To help minimise delays as much as possible, we’ve planned the operations to take place consecutively where possible, and our teams will do all they can to complete the works as quickly and safely as possible.”

Drivers are being urged to check with Traffic Scotland for updates.