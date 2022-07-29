Neighbours superfan from Monifieth’s own Ramsay Street ‘could be in tears’ after show’s finale

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Neighbours superfan from Tayside’s own Ramsay Street says she may end up in tears after the show’s final episode airs on Friday.

Valerie Fraser — whose street shares its name with the iconic cul-de-sac in the Aussie sitcom — happens to be an avid watcher of the long-running show.

While she has not been watching the show since it first aired in 1985, the 74-year-old says the programme has become a part of her daily routine.

However, this is set to change at 9pm on Friday when the show’s final episode airs on Channel 5.

Valerie said: “Neighbours is my favourite show, along with Home and Away.

“I’m going to be really upset when it ends on Friday, there might be a few tears.

“I’ve watched it all the years I’ve lived here; I’ve been here five years.

“I’d rather the show stayed on, but I want to see the end. With the characters coming back we won’t know who all will end up with who.”

Neighbours jokes common on Monifieth street

The Monifieth resident was a fan of the show when she made the move to Ramsay Street, and she instantly made the connection.

The popular programme is set on the fictional Ramsay Street in the suburbs of Melbourne, Victoria.

Only 10 streets in the UK share a name with the fictional locale — two of which are in Monifieth and Broughty Ferry.

Valerie said: “I realised when I moved here.

“I’ll never forget when I told my friends that I was moving here. They all started singing the theme song.”

However, Valerie isn’t the only Ramsay Street resident to have heard jokes about her address.

Linda Duff, who lives just a few doors down, said: “I used to watch it years ago, from the beginning until the early 90s.

“We’ve lived here for about 40 years and we used to get a few jokes about it.

“When you’d give your address to someone on the phone they used to say ‘not the one in Australia?’

“The street is not the same as the show, but it’s a nice neighbourhood.”

Residents of Tayside’s Ramsay Streets tuning in to finale

Less than a 10-minute drive away on Broughty Ferry’s Ramsay Street the story is much the same.

Resident Martin Smith, 64, says he’s heard a few quips about the street name, with some even calling his wife Mrs Mangel in reference to one of the main characters in the show.

He added: “I might tune in to the final episode on Friday night.

“The neighbourhood is friendly, so a bit like the show.

“Last week our friend phoned my wife, she was whistling the theme tune down the line.”

However, despite the return of stars such as Kylie Minogue and Margot Robbie, not everyone on Tayside’s two Ramsay Streets will be tuning into the last Neighbours episode.

Maggie Stockhill, who has lived on the Monifieth street for 20 years, said: “I used to watch it years ago, when Kylie Minogue was still in it.

“I thought about the street name when I moved here.

“This street isn’t really like the show — not so much friendliness or neighbourhood spirit.

“I won’t be watching the final episode.”