St Johnstone v Hibs team news: Liam Gordon, Ali Crawford and Theo Bair latest

By Eric Nicolson
July 29 2022, 6.00am
St Johnstone's Liam Gordon has a chance of playing against Hibs.

St Johnstone captain Liam Gordon has a “50-50” chance of playing in the Perth side’s Premiership opener against Hibs.

The centre-back didn’t feature in any of Saints’ League Cup group games as a result of a shin splints issue and manager Callum Davidson will make a late selection decision on his skipper, who is back on the training pitch but lacking game-time.

“Liam Gordon is 50-50,” the McDiarmid Park boss reported.

“He’s doing running again but hasn’t played many minutes this summer so we’ll have to see with him.

“He’s going to step it up and we’ll see how he gets on.”

Ali Crawford is another who could feature – in his case, ahead of schedule.

“Ali (who picked up a hamstring injury against Queen of the South) is better than we thought,” said Davidson.

“We initially thought it would be six weeks but he’s touch and go for the weekend.

“Theo Bair is fine as well, so he will be good to go.”

Attacking Hibs

New Hibs manager Lee Johnson will benefit from the surprise factor in the weekend fixture but one thing Davidson can be sure of is that the Easter Road men won’t be sitting in.

“I have watched Hibs’ games and was at their match on Sunday against Norwich,” he said.

“They have a new manager and a lot of new players.

“I came up against Lee down south when I was coaching down there. His teams play attacking football.

“He has good experience down the road. He’s been a manager for a while now.

“But it’s going to be about what we do and we have to play well enough to give ourselves the platform to get results.”

Remi Matthews will be worth the wait for St Johnstone, as Callum Davidson outlines plans for Ross Sinclair

