Cortachy Highland Games relishing return for first time in four years

By Graham Brown
August 2 2022, 4.30pm Updated: August 2 2022, 5.18pm
Highland dancers celebrate success at the last Cortachy Games in 2018. Pic: Paul Reid.
One of the oldest Angus Highland Games is making a return after an extended absence from the summer calendar.

Cortachy Games has been held in the grounds of Cortachy Castle, near Kirriemuir since the 1880s.

Like other games across Scotland, it was sidelined for the past two years by the pandemic.

Cortachy Hioghland Games
The games takes place in the grounds of Cortachy Castle.

But Mother Nature also intervened in 2019 when poor weather forced its cancellation on the eve of the event.

So organisers are excited the games are making a comeback for the first time in four years.

It’s being held on Sunday August 14, starting at 1pm.

The Earl of Airlie is chieftain of the games.

And the community is hoping it will enjoy a bumper turnout like other events which have made a comeback.

Friendly and traditional

Secretary Anna Robertson says: “Cortachy is very traditional Highland Games that retains its charm and gives a warm and a friendly welcome to everyone from all over Scotland and around the world.

“It has become a yearly holiday for some extended families, reliving their own childhood with their own young families.

A young visitor tries laser clay pigeon shooting at the 2019 games
“This year we expect visitors from countries including Australia and Germany who will finally be catching up with family and friends at the games.

“In 2019 we were pretty much ready to go with the event when the weather turned and we had to call it off.”

Duck race and auction finale

The programme features the traditional range of Highland Dancing, piping and heavy events.

And it also retains the highlight of the duck race down the River South Esk which runs beside the castle.

The games closes with a grand auction of produce from the competitive exhibition in the main marquee.

“We feel that Cortachy is just a little bit special so we hope people will come along to enjoy this historic games,” said Anna.

Entry for the events is on the day and there are more details at www.cortachygames.co.uk

