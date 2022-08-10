Montrose military airfield about to release wartime secrets as Zero Four project takes off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Montrose military airfield about to release wartime secrets as Zero Four project takes off

By Graham Brown
August 10 2022, 5.55am Updated: August 10 2022, 8.57am
Montrose Air Station Heritage Centre chairman Stuart Archibald, Jamie Macfarlane of Crown Estate Scotland and Sian Brewis from MAHSC. Supplied by Crown Estate Scotland.
Britain’s first operational military airfield may be about to give up new secrets of its important past.

As part of a project to create a green tech hub at Montrose, old Broomfield runways are to be dug up in the latest stage of the £500 million Zero Four project.

At the height of the Battle of Britain, Spitfires and Hurricanes landed on them during operations to defend Edinburgh and the Forth.

The excavations are part of a new initiative between Montrose Air Station Heritage Centre and ZeroFour, the tech hub owned by Crown Estate Scotland.

Name is a nod to military past

The innovation hub is on the north east of the Broomfield site and Zero Four takes its name from the original runway call sign, 04 22.

Montrose Air Station was established in 1913 and later became home to No. 8 Flying Training School.

It played a vital role in training pilots during both World Wars.

A rare photograph of Spitfires at Montrose Air Station in 1940, with the Spitfire of P/O Boulting of 603 (City of Edinburgh) Squadron taking off.

During the Second World War, Hurricanes and Spitfires which defended the strategically vital Forth were stationed in Angus.

In 1941, the need to urgently provide runways saw the laying of Sommerfield Tracking.

This wire mesh, nicknamed ‘tin lino’, enabled flat grassed areas to be used as improvised take-off and landing sites.

The mesh is now to be excavated, helping preserve another important part of the air station’s history.

Risk of unexploded war ordnance

Specialists will oversee the project to deal with the risk of unexploded wartime ordnance which may lie beneath the surface.

The site was surveyed in 2019 and none was found.

But the experts were not able to fully scan the ground beneath the wire mesh on the runway sections.

Parts of the site will be closed off to the public for safety reasons while the ‘tin lino’ is being lifted.

Excavations are due to get underway in September and last around a month.

Heritage centre’s support

MAHSC chairman Stuart Archibald said: “This project is a truly fitting tribute to those who helped defend Britain during two World Wars.

“The excavation of the Sommerfield Tracking will help preserve the very materials which enabled RAF aircraft to operate successfully.”

Jamie Macfarlane, built development manager at Crown Estate Scotland for ZeroFour said: “The airfield has a tremendously rich history.

“We are very excited to be working with the local community to help preserve its heritage and tell its story to a wider audience.

Montrose air station heritage centre
Montrose Air Station Heritage Centre is a popular attraction. Pic: Steve MacDougall / DCT Media

“Montrose Air Station Heritage Centre is an important national asset that does a wonderful job explaining the history of RAF Montrose.

“Looking to the future, ZeroFour will champion innovation and new ideas as we help support clean, green economic growth in the region.”

Zero Four will focus on the blue and green economies, including offshore wind.

In November 2021, Angus Council penned a Memorandum of Understanding with Crown Estate Scotland for the development of the 123-acre site.

A drone port as well as hotel, leisure and conference facilities are planned.

Infrastructure works are due to begin this winter.

The first serviced plots will be ready for businesses in 2023.

