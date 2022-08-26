Queen’s wartime ‘Tilly’ ready for open weekend and fly-in at Montrose air museum

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Queen’s wartime ‘Tilly’ ready for open weekend and fly-in at Montrose air museum

By Graham Brown
August 26 2022, 4.17pm
Montrose Air Station museum is staging a packed open weekend and fly-in. Pic: Steve MacDougall/DCT Media.
Montrose Air Station museum is staging a packed open weekend and fly-in. Pic: Steve MacDougall/DCT Media.

The Queen’s wartime van is rolling into Angus this weekend.

And Her Majesty’s wartime Austin Tilly will be just one of a host of attractions on the ground and in their air at what is now Scotland’s biggest aviation event.

Montrose Air Station Heritage Centre is hosting the two-day spectacular, with 50 aircraft due to take part in a fly-in at what was Britain’s first operational military airfield.

A replica SE5 biplane of the kind which first landed at Broomfield will be there, as well as two Second World War Piper Cubs.

Montrose air station
Thousands of visitors are expected for the fly-in and open weekend. Pic: Steve MacDougall/DCT Media.

Home-built aircraft will be flying in from as far afield as Oxford.

There is even a chance for visitors to enjoy a bird’s-eye view of the event with Alba Airsports of Perth who are bringing their microlights and gyrocopters along.

Vehicle display

The Royal connection comes as part of a vintage vehicle display which will cover everything from classics and wartime to more modern high-powered machinery.

And it includes the Austin 10 Light Utility which was actually driven by the then Princess Elizabeth during her time in the Women’s Auxiliary Territorial Service.

It’s now owned by an Aberdeenshire enthusiast and has previously been to Balmoral to be re-acquainted with it famous mechanic.

Queen working on Austin Tilly
Princess Elizabeth receives vehicle maintenance instruction on an Austin 10 Light Utility Vehicle while serving with No 1 MTTC at Camberley, Surrey.

Neil Butler of MAHSC says the demise of other aviation events in recent years and since the pandemic means the Montrose gathering is the country’s biggest.

“It’s quite special that these planes will be using the original 1913 landing grounds,” said Neil Butler of MAHSC.

“We are very lucky and privileged to be able to host an event of this size and there is a lot going on over the weekend,” he said.

Museum on a high after successful summer

The museum has been pulling in the crowds since properly re-opening its doors after the pandemic.

And it landed a star attraction earlier this summer.

RAF Montrose Tornado GR4
The Tornado GR4 arrived at Montrose this summer. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.

An RAF Tornado GR4 was gifted to Montrose and now has pride of place in one of the historic hangars there.

It was one of the last of the multi-combat aircraft to touch down when the Tornado was retired from RAF service in 2019, and is the only one on display in Scotland.

The family open day runs on Saturday and Sunday from 9am to 5pm.

