Brechin road partially closed due to burst water pipe

By Ben MacDonald
September 1 2022, 4.45pm Updated: September 1 2022, 6.23pm
Scottish Water is carrying out repairs on Southesk Street.

Traffic is being diverted on one of Brechin’s main roads due to a burst water pipe.

A section of Southesk Street is closed off as repair work is carried out.

Due to the closure, which runs from the St Ninians Place junction to the Montrose Street turn-off, some bus services have been altered.

Part of the road is closed.

A spokesperson for Stagecoach East Scotland said: “Due to a burst water pipe on the route, services 30 and 30A are currently terminating at Brechin.

“We will reinstate the service as soon as it is safe to do so.”

A Scottish Water spokesperson said: “We were alerted to a burst six-inch water main on Southesk Street in Brechin earlier today and currently have a team on site to carry out repairs.

Damage to the road surface.

“Due to the damage caused to the road surface by flooding and the location of the pipe in the centre of the road, traffic management measures will remain in place until the repair work is safely completed and the road surface reinstated.

“Our team on site will do all they can to complete the repairs as quickly as possible and keep any disruption to a minimum.

“We would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused by this essential work.”

