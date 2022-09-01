Ian Murray gives timeline of when he hopes to have new signings at Raith Rovers

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray is “relaxed” with his squad going into this weekend’s clash with Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

While he would still like to add more players, he is in no rush to do so ahead of tonight’s transfer deadline.

Murray does hope to have some business done in the coming days.

“We’ve got a couple of things going on at the moment, but we’re quite relaxed as well,” he said.

“Hopefully we’ll have some news, maybe tomorrow or over the next 48 hours.

“We’re in a league where the deadline is not a huge thing for us, it’s more in the top leagues where it’s an issue.”

‘Hopeful’

Rovers will still have the scope to add domestic loans and free agents beyond the deadline.

Even though Murray is happy with his squad for now, there are still areas which require attention, be it for competition, another option or back-up.

The Raith boss added: “I think it’s harder for teams at a higher level as they literally can’t really bring anyone after the deadline, other than free agents.

“We can bring in loans still. We’re not clambering to get players in, we’ve got enough players.

“We’d like to add to the squad and we’re hopeful. That’s all it is – hopeful at the moment.

“Maybe tomorrow, maybe Saturday or Sunday we’ll have more news.”