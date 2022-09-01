Ex-Dundee defender Jack Hendry heads for Serie A

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee FC

Ex-Dundee defender Jack Hendry heads for Serie A

By George Cran
September 1 2022, 4.53pm
Former Dundee player Jack Hendry
Former Dundee defender Jack Hendry will ply his trade in Serie A this season after leaving Belgian champions Club Brugge.

The Scotland international had been out of favour in Brugge this season, making just one appearance.

He is still contracted to the Belgian club until 2025 after a big-money move from Oostende, where he won the Jupiler Pro League Player of the Season award.

Italian job

However, Serie A newcomers Cremonese have now swooped for the former Dens Park defender.

The 27-year-old has joined on a season-long loan but there is an £5 million option to buy.

Based in the northern city of Cremona, Cremonese finished second in Serie B last season but are yet to win a point in the top flight after four matches.

They were beaten by Inter Milan 3-1 on Wednesday after defeats to Torino, Roma and Fiorentina.

Hendry could make his debut on Sunday at home to Sassuolo.

Dee windfall

Jack Hendry in action for Dundee in 2017.
After selling Hendry to Celtic for a club-record fee, Dundee received a double six-figure windfall from the transfer in 2021.

Hendry’s loan spell at Oostende became permanent before he moved to Club Brugge just a few months later, with the Dark Blues getting a cut of both transfer fees.

The first brought Dundee £100,000 with the second earning around £240,000.

The defender would go on to feature in the Champions League group stage against Manchester City, PSG and RB Leipzig.

However, any further percentage of a permanent transfer to Cremonese would be nominal.

