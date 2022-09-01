Ex-Dundee defender Jack Hendry heads for Serie A

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Former Dundee defender Jack Hendry will ply his trade in Serie A this season after leaving Belgian champions Club Brugge.

The Scotland international had been out of favour in Brugge this season, making just one appearance.

He is still contracted to the Belgian club until 2025 after a big-money move from Oostende, where he won the Jupiler Pro League Player of the Season award.

Italian job

However, Serie A newcomers Cremonese have now swooped for the former Dens Park defender.

The 27-year-old has joined on a season-long loan but there is an £5 million option to buy.

Based in the northern city of Cremona, Cremonese finished second in Serie B last season but are yet to win a point in the top flight after four matches.

They were beaten by Inter Milan 3-1 on Wednesday after defeats to Torino, Roma and Fiorentina.

Hendry could make his debut on Sunday at home to Sassuolo.

Dee windfall

After selling Hendry to Celtic for a club-record fee, Dundee received a double six-figure windfall from the transfer in 2021.

Hendry’s loan spell at Oostende became permanent before he moved to Club Brugge just a few months later, with the Dark Blues getting a cut of both transfer fees.

The first brought Dundee £100,000 with the second earning around £240,000.

The defender would go on to feature in the Champions League group stage against Manchester City, PSG and RB Leipzig.

However, any further percentage of a permanent transfer to Cremonese would be nominal.