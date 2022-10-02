Cortachy Church plays host to Black Watch for poignant re-dedication of Angus association’s regimental standard

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cortachy Church plays host to Black Watch for poignant re-dedication of Angus association’s regimental standard

By Graham Brown
October 2 2022, 8.30am
Pipe Major Alistair Duthie, Major Ronnie Proctor, the Rev. Alex Forsyth and standard bearer George Easton at the Cortachy war memorial wreath-laying. Pic: Frank Proctor.
Pipe Major Alistair Duthie, Major Ronnie Proctor, the Rev. Alex Forsyth and standard bearer George Easton at the Cortachy war memorial wreath-laying. Pic: Frank Proctor.

It was first raised more than two decades ago.

And in the quiet of the Angus glens, the standard of the local Black Watch Association has been re-dedicated in honour of all who have been proud to wear the Red Hackle.

Cortachy was the setting for an event that could prove historic in the annals of the rural kirk.

The rededication ceremony is an annual event for veterans, serving soldiers and the Black Watch family.

Significant milestone

Retired Major Ronnie Proctor founded the Angus branch near the turn of the millennium.

It was as his 40-year Army career with the proud regiment was reaching its end.

Angus was part of the regiment’s recruiting heartland from its formation in the late 1800s.

“Previously we had association branches in individual towns, so the Angus branch has been going for 22 years.

“Myself and the late Dennis Giles formed it and I am proud to have been chairman since then,” said Kirriemuir councillor Mr Proctor.

The Red Hackle is NOW worn by the soldiers of 3 SCOTS.

A former Angus Provost, 77-year-old Ronnie is Angus Council’s veterans’ champion.

“The rededication has been held every year, apart from when we were in lockdown.

“But this year was important for a couple of reasons.

“We signed up for 22 years, so for this to be 22 years since the first dedication is quite significant.

“It was originally dedicated by the Rev. Alex Forsyth as chaplain to the Black Watch Association.

“So it was fitting that he could come back to Angus to lead the ceremony at Cortachy.”

The current standard-bearer is 70-year-old Forfar Black Watch veteran George Eaton.

And Pipe Major Alistair Duthie, a piper in the 1st battalion for 20 years, played at the ceremony.

Angus Black Watch Association standard re-dedication
Major Ronnie Proctor leads the association parade to Cortachy war memorial. Pic: Frank Proctor.

Cortachy kirk

It could be the final time the event is staged at the Angus kirk.

Cortachy is earmarked for closure under Angus Presbytery plans

“The service moves around Angus and has taken place in the big burgh churches as well as many of the smaller country kirks,” said Ronnie.

“We also laid a wreath at Cortachy war memorial to remember the local men who served in the Black Watch, and all of the others in the regiment who gave their lives.

“It was a good turnout of branch members and their families.

“The branch standard has been carried at many important events relating to remembrance and the history of the regiment.

“So the re-dedication ceremony is an important and poignant occasion which we hope will continue for many years to come.”

