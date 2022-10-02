Cortachy Church plays host to Black Watch for poignant re-dedication of Angus association’s regimental standard

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It was first raised more than two decades ago.

And in the quiet of the Angus glens, the standard of the local Black Watch Association has been re-dedicated in honour of all who have been proud to wear the Red Hackle.

Cortachy was the setting for an event that could prove historic in the annals of the rural kirk.

The rededication ceremony is an annual event for veterans, serving soldiers and the Black Watch family.

Significant milestone

Retired Major Ronnie Proctor founded the Angus branch near the turn of the millennium.

It was as his 40-year Army career with the proud regiment was reaching its end.

Angus was part of the regiment’s recruiting heartland from its formation in the late 1800s.

“Previously we had association branches in individual towns, so the Angus branch has been going for 22 years.

“Myself and the late Dennis Giles formed it and I am proud to have been chairman since then,” said Kirriemuir councillor Mr Proctor.

A former Angus Provost, 77-year-old Ronnie is Angus Council’s veterans’ champion.

“The rededication has been held every year, apart from when we were in lockdown.

“But this year was important for a couple of reasons.

“We signed up for 22 years, so for this to be 22 years since the first dedication is quite significant.

“It was originally dedicated by the Rev. Alex Forsyth as chaplain to the Black Watch Association.

“So it was fitting that he could come back to Angus to lead the ceremony at Cortachy.”

The current standard-bearer is 70-year-old Forfar Black Watch veteran George Eaton.

And Pipe Major Alistair Duthie, a piper in the 1st battalion for 20 years, played at the ceremony.

Cortachy kirk

It could be the final time the event is staged at the Angus kirk.

Cortachy is earmarked for closure under Angus Presbytery plans

“The service moves around Angus and has taken place in the big burgh churches as well as many of the smaller country kirks,” said Ronnie.

“We also laid a wreath at Cortachy war memorial to remember the local men who served in the Black Watch, and all of the others in the regiment who gave their lives.

“It was a good turnout of branch members and their families.

“The branch standard has been carried at many important events relating to remembrance and the history of the regiment.

“So the re-dedication ceremony is an important and poignant occasion which we hope will continue for many years to come.”