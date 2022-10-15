Stranded commuters hit out at Stagecoach’s repeated X7 cancellations

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Coastal communities have hit out at the “appalling” amount of bus cancellations over the past few weeks.

The X7 route connects Dundee and Aberdeen, travelling up the A92 coast road through Arbroath, Montrose, St Cyrus, Inverbervie and Stonehaven.

According to the timetable, one bus is scheduled every hour.

But locals claim there have been cancellations every day since the new timetable was rolled out earlier this month – with the morning service most often axed.

Stagecoach has been regularly posting the cancellations online, blaming staff shortages.

Catherine Ball, who cannot drive as she has epilepsy, has been living in Inverbervie since 2003.

Miss Ball and her 18-year-old daughter Kayleigh are forced to rely on the bus service to travel.

She said: “One day I had to pay £50 for a taxi to get my daughter to work. And that’s more than what she earned that day.

“She is only 18, so it’s minimum wage. Younger kids get paid even less.

“It’s becoming distressing for a lot of people who need to work.”

Others have shared their frustration online.

Kenny MacLeod wrote on Facebook: “This is now the 10th day this month I have had to inform my work I can not make it to the office. I will lose my job I am certain.”

Sue Marsden wrote on Facebook: “My son is losing hours at work almost on a daily basis because of all the bus cancellations. It’s a joke.”

Another woman said she had driven into Aberdeen to pick up her husband after he was left stranded at Union Square after several buses “failed to turn up”.

Beryl Clark wrote on Facebook: “Buses don’t turn up, no apology or explanations, rude bus drivers (not them all to be fair), dirty buses. Easy to see they have no competition.”

Why are the buses being cancelled?

Stagecoach has been announcing the cancellations – blamed on staff shortages – on Twitter.

But not all passengers have Twitter, and many are left in the cold for hours with no explanation.

Although new Stagecoach drivers are currently being recruited, the firm say it will take “some weeks” before they are out on the road.

The full extent of the closures was illustrated on Friday, when a line up buses – including at least two X7s – were pictured parked up at Arbroath bus station.

Politicians ‘deeply concerned’

Angus North and Mearns SNP MSP Mairi Gougeon said she had been “inundated” with complaints about the X7 and has written to Stagecoach about the issue.

She said: “People are being forced into being late for their work, missing appointments, missing university and college courses and being left in the cold at bus stops as services are cancelled at the last possible moment.

“To address these concerns I have written to Stagecoach directly and am currently awaiting their response.

I have also approached both Angus and Aberdeenshire Councils as well as the Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth to establish whether any alternative arrangements can be put in place to help resolve this incredibly frustrating and difficult situation.”

Scottish Conservative North East MSP Tess White has also written to the bus company, describing the situation as “unacceptable”.

“The X7 provides a lifeline to our coastal communities and I’m alarmed at the sheer scale of the problem,” she said.

“Bus companies are still struggling from the pandemic and the Scottish Government with councils need to come up with a long-term solution to help with the recruitment of drivers.

“These issues are leaving residents isolated and it’s vital the service returns to full capacity as soon as possible to allow people to get to work and school.”

Due to staff shortages the following will not operate:

06:35 X7 Arbroath-Aberdeen

09:05 X7 Aberdeen-Arbroath

12:05 X7 Arbroath-PRI

14:05 X7 PRI-Arbroath

Apologies — Stagecoach East Scotland (@StagecoachEScot) October 14, 2022

What does Stagecoach say?

A spokeswoman for Stagecoach East Scotland said: “We are sorry that we are not able to run our normal high quality of service in some areas at this time, and for the impact this is having on some of our customers.

“However, we are continuing to run the majority of our services as normal and where services are impacted, we will let people know through our website and Twitter with as much notice as possible.

“We are actively recruiting for trainee and qualified bus drivers and also have a number of drivers progressing through our training school at present.

“It’s vital to take the time to ensure all new drivers reach the high level of professional standards we expect. That means those new drivers will not be out on the road for some weeks.”