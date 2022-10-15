Stranded commuters hit out at Stagecoach’s repeated X7 cancellations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Stranded commuters hit out at Stagecoach’s repeated X7 cancellations

By Cameron Roy
October 15 2022, 6.00am
The X7 is used by communities along the coast from Dundee to Aberdeen. Image: Heather Fowlie / DC Thomson.
The X7 is used by communities along the coast from Dundee to Aberdeen. Image: Heather Fowlie / DC Thomson.

Coastal communities have hit out at the “appalling” amount of bus cancellations over the past few weeks.

The X7 route connects Dundee and Aberdeen, travelling up the A92 coast road through Arbroath, Montrose, St Cyrus, Inverbervie and Stonehaven.

According to the timetable, one bus is scheduled every hour.

But locals claim there have been cancellations every day since the new timetable was rolled out earlier this month – with the morning service most often axed.

Stagecoach has been regularly posting the cancellations online, blaming staff shortages.

Catherine Ball, who cannot drive as she has epilepsy, has been living in Inverbervie since 2003.

Miss Ball and her 18-year-old daughter Kayleigh are forced to rely on the bus service to travel.

She said: “One day I had to pay £50 for a taxi to get my daughter to work. And that’s more than what she earned that day.

Catherine Ball and her daughter Kayleigh. Image: Catherine Ball.

“She is only 18, so it’s minimum wage. Younger kids get paid even less.

“It’s becoming distressing for a lot of people who need to work.”

Others have shared their frustration online.

Kenny MacLeod wrote on Facebook: “This is now the 10th day this month I have had to inform my work I can not make it to the office. I will lose my job I am certain.”

Sue Marsden wrote on Facebook: “My son is losing hours at work almost on a daily basis because of all the bus cancellations. It’s a joke.”

Another woman said she had driven into Aberdeen to pick up her husband after he was left stranded at Union Square after several buses “failed to turn up”.

Beryl Clark wrote on Facebook: “Buses don’t turn up, no apology or explanations, rude bus drivers (not them all to be fair), dirty buses. Easy to see they have no competition.”

Why are the buses being cancelled?

Stagecoach has been announcing the cancellations – blamed on staff shortages – on Twitter.

But not all passengers have Twitter, and many are left in the cold for hours with no explanation.

Although new Stagecoach drivers are currently being recruited, the firm say it will take “some weeks” before they are out on the road.

The full extent of the closures was illustrated on Friday, when a line up buses – including at least two X7s – were pictured parked up at Arbroath bus station.

A number of X7 buses sitting in Arbroath bus station. Image: Lesley Cochrane.

Politicians ‘deeply concerned’

Angus North and Mearns SNP MSP Mairi Gougeon said she had been “inundated” with complaints about the X7 and has written to Stagecoach about the issue.

She said: “People are being forced into being late for their work, missing appointments, missing university and college courses and being left in the cold at bus stops as services are cancelled at the last possible moment.

“To address these concerns I have written to Stagecoach directly and am currently awaiting their response.

I have also approached both Angus and Aberdeenshire Councils as well as the Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth to establish whether any alternative arrangements can be put in place to help resolve this incredibly frustrating and difficult situation.”

Scottish Conservative North East MSP Tess White has also written to the bus company, describing the situation as “unacceptable”.

“The X7 provides a lifeline to our coastal communities and I’m alarmed at the sheer scale of the problem,” she said.

“Bus companies are still struggling from the pandemic and the Scottish Government with councils need to come up with a long-term solution to help with the recruitment of drivers.

“These issues are leaving residents isolated and it’s vital the service returns to full capacity as soon as possible to allow people to get to work and school.”

What does Stagecoach say?

A spokeswoman for Stagecoach East Scotland said: “We are sorry that we are not able to run our normal high quality of service in some areas at this time, and for the impact this is having on some of our customers.

“However, we are continuing to run the majority of our services as normal and where services are impacted, we will let people know through our website and Twitter with as much notice as possible.

“We are actively recruiting for trainee and qualified bus drivers and also have a number of drivers progressing through our training school at present.

“It’s vital to take the time to ensure all new drivers reach the high level of professional standards we expect. That means those new drivers will not be out on the road for some weeks.”

