Four boys aged 14 and 15 charged after Carnoustie shop break-in

Four boys have been charged following a break-in at a shop on Carnoustie High Street.

Officers were called to Nickel & Dime after the store was targeted during the early hours of Saturday morning.

It comes after the same shop was targeted in a separate break-in during the summer.

Report submitted to youth justice assessor

Bosses at Nickel & Dime had appealed on social media for information on the latest incident over the weekend.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Officers in Carnoustie have charged three 14-year-old boys and a 15-year-old boy in connection with a break-in to a store in Carnoustie High Street, which took place during the early hours of Saturday.

“A report will be submitted to the youth justice assessor.”