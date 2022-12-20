Appeal body’s blanket opposition to plan for houses in front of Monifieth’s former Panmure Hotel

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A last-ditch bid to build two houses in the grounds of Monifieth’s former Panmure Hotel has failed.

The main hotel building was converted into nine flats after the doors to the one-time hospitality hotspot shut in 2018.

But subsequent attempts to put two houses on what was the car park and garden ground at the front of the Tay Street landmark failed.

A planning application was first submitted in 2019, but later withdrawn.

Then in 2020, it resurfaced.

Refused by officials

But Angus Council officers blocked it under delegated powers.

They said the site’s proximity to the Monifieth Burn put it at risk of flooding.

Environment agency Sepa objected to the plan, saying that if it given the go-ahead they would refer it to Scottish Ministers.

And the council’s own roads department also opposed to it.

Scottish Water did not officially object, but warned they would not allow the houses to link into the public sewer.

And the proposal generated more than 20 local objections.

Folk said the planned houses were out of character with the area.

There were also fears over mature trees in the gardens.

They were made the subject of a council preservation order last year.

However, the developer argued there was little risk of flooding to the planned properties.

And they said the number of people living in the converted hotel and the proposed houses was a fraction of what would have been the case when it was operating as the Panmure.

It led to the delegated refusal in August.

But the decision was challenged and came before the council’s development management review committee on Tuesday.

However, the applicant faced a full house of opposition from the five-strong body.

Councillor Brenda Durno said it was not clear how drainage water would be dealt with, and agreed with objectors the proposed houses were out of character.

Cllr David Fairweather added: “I believe the officers have got this spot on.”

And Cllr Kenny Braes said: “There’s so much going against this proposed development, it’s hard to go against policy on so many things.”