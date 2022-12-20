Appeal body’s blanket opposition to plan for houses in front of Monifieth’s former Panmure Hotel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Appeal body’s blanket opposition to plan for houses in front of Monifieth’s former Panmure Hotel

By Graham Brown
December 20 2022, 4.45pm Updated: December 21 2022, 6.04am
Two houses were planned for the front garden of the former Panmure Hotel. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Two houses were planned for the front garden of the former Panmure Hotel. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

A last-ditch bid to build two houses in the grounds of Monifieth’s former Panmure Hotel has failed.

The main hotel building was converted into nine flats after the doors to the one-time hospitality hotspot shut in 2018.

But subsequent attempts to put two houses on what was the car park and garden ground at the front of the Tay Street landmark failed.

A planning application was first submitted in 2019, but later withdrawn.

Then in 2020, it resurfaced.

Refused by officials

But Angus Council officers blocked it under delegated powers.

They said the site’s proximity to the Monifieth Burn put it at risk of flooding.

Environment agency Sepa objected to the plan, saying that if it given the go-ahead they would refer it to Scottish Ministers.

And the council’s own roads department also opposed to it.

Scottish Water did not officially object, but warned they would not allow the houses to link into the public sewer.

And the proposal generated more than 20 local objections.

Folk said the planned houses were out of character with the area.

There were also fears over mature trees in the gardens.

Panmure Hotel Monifieth
Mature specimens surrounding the former hotel were made the subject of a tree preservation. Image: Angus Council

They were made the subject of a council preservation order last year.

However, the developer argued there was little risk of flooding to the planned properties.

And they said the number of people living in the converted hotel and the proposed houses was a fraction of what would have been the case when it was operating as the Panmure.

It led to the delegated refusal in August.

But the decision was challenged and came before the council’s development management review committee on Tuesday.

However, the applicant faced a full house of opposition from the five-strong body.

Councillor Brenda Durno said it was not clear how drainage water would be dealt with, and agreed with objectors the proposed houses were out of character.

Cllr David Fairweather added: “I believe the officers have got this spot on.”

And Cllr Kenny Braes said: “There’s so much going against this proposed development, it’s hard to go against policy on so many things.”

