Home News Angus & The Mearns

Brechin Angel Tree generosity continues to grow decades after Cold War seed was sown

By Graham Brown
December 21 2022, 4.30pm
Irene Gillies and Doug Taylor with Angel Tree gifts ready to go. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Irene Gillies and Doug Taylor with Angel Tree gifts ready to go. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The origins of Brechin’s Angel Tree lie in the Cold War.

But the festive collection continues to warm the hearts of local families struggling to make Christmas a special time for their little ones.

And this year it will also help youngsters put to one side the trauma of fleeing Russia’s invasion of their Ukrainian homeland as they continue to settle into life in Angus.

Irene keeping tradition alive

It’s success is down to the determination of community champion Irene Gillies.

But the former district nurse says none of it would be possible without the generosity of the local community which continues to surpass her expectations each times it comes back around.

Brechin Angel Tree collection
Irene Gillies with the last of the parcels collected at Brechin Cathedral. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

It will put presents under the tree of more than 120 children this year.

And as Irene and her small band of helpers complete the Christmas deliveries she revealed the scheme’s success will see it bring smiles throughout the year.

What is the Angel Tree?

It’s a tradition which was started by US Navy personnel.

They were stationed at RAF Edzell, gathering intelligence throughout the Cold War from the sprawling spy base in the shadow of the Angus glens.

At its height, there were an estimated 3,000 ‘silent warriors’ intercepting ‘clandestine communications’ from the former Soviet Union.

American servicemen and women settled in and around Brechin.

Many married locals and they, and their families, remain in Angus.

RAF Edzell in 1994.

And among the many ways they integrated into local life was by setting up the Angel Tree.

Those stationed at the base took a tag off the tree and bought a gift for a local child.

The base closed in 1997, but Irene ensured the tradition didn’t also pass into history.

She ‘re-planted’ it in Brechin Cathedral and has watched the generosity of locals grow.

Overwhelming kindness

“We’ve been doing it for more than 20 years now,” said Irene, whose other charity work includes regular collections for Syrian refugees.

“When the Americans left it was down to just around 20 parcels under the Angel Tree.

“But the response we get every year has been amazing.

“The town has been so generous again. And even people who weren’t able to get a tag because they were all gone have given us parcels.

Brechin Angel tree
Doug Taylor and Irene Gillies with the last gifts from a mountain of Angel Tree presents. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“Some of the people we are helping are quite large families so the children will all get presents.

“I think this year we will be helping around 120 children.”

OAP Irene liaises with local schools to identify families who could benefit from the scheme.

They include youngsters from at least one Ukrainian family which is making a new life in the cathedral city.

“So many people are struggling with the cost-of-living so we really didn’t know how things would go this year.

“But myself and the small group who help with this are always so grateful for people’s generosity,” said Irene.

“It is nice to think that there will be presents for children to open on Christmas morning.

“And the excess parcels we have will be given to the Salvation Army in Brechin.

“They can be given out for things like birthdays so it is something that continues during the year.

“It is hard work, but the small group who have always helped me continue to rally round.”

