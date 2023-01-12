Padanaram Primary goes on the market 27 years after it shut

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A For Sale sign has gone up at an Angus school which closed nearly 30 years ago.

Padanaram Primary, between Forfar and Kirriemuir, has been put on the market by Angus Council.

Its last pupils left the classroom in the summer of 1996.

An adjoining janitor’s house was sold in 1991 by the former Tayside Regional Council.

Selling agents Shepherd Commercial say the old school has the potential for a number of uses, subject to planning permission.

It sits on a prominent corner site beside the A926 Forfar to Kirriemuir road.

The inside of the stone building remains as it was when the doors closed.

And the large playground still features the school’s old bike shed.

No price tag has been put on the former primary, with offers invited by the agents.

Closure decision

There was sadness when councillors consigned Paddy to history in June 1996.

Clova Primary School was axed at the same time.

Education bosses said the dwindling rolls of the two schools made it difficult to justify them staying open.

Padanaram had only five pupils and Clova just a single youngster lined up for the following term so councillors agreed they should be closed at the end of that summer term.

Surplus properties

The old school is one of several historic buildings the council is looking to offload from its property estate.

They are in talks with a potential buyer for the old Forfar swimming pool.

It went to auction last year but failed to hit its £50,000 reserve.

And the authority has said it’s considering “alternative uses” for the former Queen’s Close homeless unit in Montrose.

The 11-bedsit property off the town High Street has been unoccupied since a six-figure revamp after a fatal fire there in 2007.