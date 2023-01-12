Padanaram Primary goes on the market 27 years after it shut

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Padanaram Primary goes on the market 27 years after it shut

By Graham Brown
January 12 2023, 4.30pm
The old Padanaram primary sits beside the Forfar to Kirriemuir road. Image: Google
The old Padanaram primary sits beside the Forfar to Kirriemuir road. Image: Google

A For Sale sign has gone up at an Angus school which closed nearly 30 years ago.

Padanaram Primary, between Forfar and Kirriemuir, has been put on the market by Angus Council.

Its last pupils left the classroom in the summer of 1996.

An adjoining janitor’s house was sold in 1991 by the former Tayside Regional Council.

Padanaram School
Looking south from the old playground. Image: Angus Council/Shepherd Commercial Date; 12/01/2023

Selling agents Shepherd Commercial say the old school has the potential for a number of uses, subject to planning permission.

It sits on a prominent corner site beside the A926 Forfar to Kirriemuir road.

Paddy School
The old school has been used for parking and storage. Image: Angus Council/Shepherd Commercial

The inside of the stone building remains as it was when the doors closed.

And the large playground still features the school’s old bike shed.

No price tag has been put on the former primary, with offers invited by the agents.

Here’s what the inside of the old Paddy Primary looks like:

Padanaram primary
Image: Angus Council/Shepherd Commercial
Padanaram primary school
Looking into the old classrooms. Image: Angus Council/Shepherd Commercial
Paddy primary school near Kirriemuir
The desks were cleared in 1996. Image: Angus Council/Shepherd Commercial

Closure decision

There was sadness when councillors consigned Paddy to history in June 1996.

Clova Primary School was axed at the same time.

Education bosses said the dwindling rolls of the two schools made it difficult to justify them staying open.

Padanaram had only five pupils and Clova just a single youngster lined up for the following term so councillors agreed they should be closed at the end of that summer term.

Surplus properties

The old school is one of several historic buildings the council is looking to offload from its property estate.

They are in talks with a potential buyer for the old Forfar swimming pool.

It went to auction last year but failed to hit its £50,000 reserve.

Forfar swimming pool
Forfar’s old public baths are still on the market.

And the authority has said it’s considering “alternative uses” for the former Queen’s Close homeless unit in Montrose.

The 11-bedsit property off the town High Street has been unoccupied since a six-figure revamp after a fatal fire there in 2007.

