Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire braced for rain and ice as Met Office issues warning

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

All of Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife is braced for rain, wind and ice after the Met Office issued a warning for the rest of the weekend.

The Met Office has warned that strong winds and heavy rain may cause disruption to travel this evening.

Ice and snow is also forecast in parts of the area.

The yellow warning comes into foce at 2pm on Saturday with adverse weather expected to last until 10pm Saturday.

⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️ Icy stretches and hill snow across parts of Scotland and northern England Saturday 2200– Sunday 1000 Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/lzK17tfPnH — Met Office (@metoffice) January 14, 2023

The Met Office warns that there could be some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport.

Bus and train services could be affected, with some journeys taking longer while delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely.

The Met Office adds: “There could be some short term loss of power and other services and it’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves.”