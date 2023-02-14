Arbroath man, 60, attacked by gang of three

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Arbroath man, 60, attacked by gang of three

By Amie Flett and Matteo Bell
February 14 2023, 10.01am Updated: February 14 2023, 2.30pm
Seaton Road in Arbroath where the man was attacked. Image: Matteo Bell/DC Thomson
Seaton Road in Arbroath where the man was attacked. Image: Matteo Bell/DC Thomson

Police are on the hunt for three men after a 60-year-old man was attacked in Arbroath.

He was assaulted by two men on Seaton Road just before midnight on February 6 while travelling home.

A short while later, the pair returned with a third man and attacked the victim again for a second time.

They attempted to rob him after each assault.

Officers say the man did not require hospital treatment but that it is “imperative” they trace those responsible.

Residents shocked by assault

The three males have been described as being between the ages of 18 and 23, between 5ft 9 and 5ft 10 in height and wearing dark jumpers with the hoods up.

Police say the third man, who joined the second attack, had a “noticeably larger build” than the other two.

All three are said to have spoken with a local accent.

Residents in the area were in disbelief after hearing of the incident. Image: Matteo Bell/DC Thomson.

Another resident of more than three decades said: “I saw a police car on the street last night, but I just ignored it.

“I’m totally shocked. We’ve never had something like that.

“This road is really quiet.

“I’ve been here 35 years now and there’s never really any fighting or anything like that.”

Sally Bremner, who has lived on Seaton Road for 13 years, said: “It’s not something I would have expected, definitely not.

“It’s usually quite a safe area. I’ve not heard of anything like this in my time here.

“If it happens again it’ll maybe be a bit of a concern.

“It’s unbelievable.”

Sighting of red car could assist inquiries

DC Greg Dempster said: “This is completely unacceptable, a man on his way home has been attacked for no reason.

“It’s imperative we trace the men responsible.”

He asked anyone who was in the Seaton Road area of the town to “think back and consider if they noticed anything suspicious”.

The public have also been asked to contact officers if they saw a red hatchback car in the area.

He added: “In particular, if anyone has a dash cam device, please check your footage as it could hold images which would assist in identifying those responsible.”

Anyone with information is being asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 4185 of February 6 or to call Crimestoppers anonymously.

Tags

Conversation

