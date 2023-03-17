Glamis Extravaganza organisers roll out 1,000 lots in bumper offering for first two-day auction this weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Glamis Extravaganza organisers roll out 1,000 lots in bumper offering for first two-day auction this weekend

By Graham Brown
March 17 2023, 5.55am Updated: March 17 2023, 8.44am
SVVC trustees Eck Steele, Andy Penman and Jock Findlay have a turn on the miniature hand-built Fordson tractor. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Classic vehicle buffs will be bidding on everything from nuts and bolts to a tiny tractor in Angus this weekend.

And Strathmore Vintage Vehicle Club members are set for a busy time in the outfit’s first ever two-day auction.

More than 1,000 lots will go under the hammer at their base near Glamis.

It’s the result of a surge in interest after the pandemic as collectors clear out their own garages or look for a new project.

So there is no shortage of unusual entries in the sale.

Small-scale workhorse

The vehicles include a miniature Fordson tractor – hand-built by two skilled enthusiasts.

The vintage tractor field is highly popular the wee blue machine has drawn a lot of interest.

And a 40-year-old military-spec Land Rover is ready to go to a new home – complete with machine gun mount.

It is being sold to raise funds for Commando veterans, along with a Yamaha trike motorcycle.

SVVC administrator Lesley Munro with the 1980s Army Land Rover Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

There is plenty of interest for bikers with one collector selling of a selection of running and restoration examples.

SVVC chairman Allan Burt said: “There’s everything from a 1950s bicycle with an engine on the back to a few very nice BSA motorbikes.”

Club administrator Lesley Munro says the club is delighted to be back up to full speed.

“It’s the first two-day auction we have staged so it has been a lot of work,” she said.

“We normally run sales in March and October but are already full up with small lots for later in the year.”

Club secretary Graham Vokes shines up a James Comet motorbike for auction day. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Extravaganza interest

Lesley is also watching the entry list for the annual Glamis Extravaganza fill up fast.

The club stages Scotland’s biggest vintage vehicle event at Glamis Castle each July.

“The entry forms have only been out for around six weeks and we have around 600 vehicles so far,” she said.

“We can only take around 1,800 so we expect it to be pretty steady from now, and we’re already close to car club capacity.

“It’s busy, but great for the club to see the interest staying so strong.”

