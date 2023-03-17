Glamis Extravaganza organisers roll out 1,000 lots in bumper offering for first two-day auction this weekend

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Classic vehicle buffs will be bidding on everything from nuts and bolts to a tiny tractor in Angus this weekend.

And Strathmore Vintage Vehicle Club members are set for a busy time in the outfit’s first ever two-day auction.

More than 1,000 lots will go under the hammer at their base near Glamis.

It’s the result of a surge in interest after the pandemic as collectors clear out their own garages or look for a new project.

So there is no shortage of unusual entries in the sale.

Small-scale workhorse

The vehicles include a miniature Fordson tractor – hand-built by two skilled enthusiasts.

The vintage tractor field is highly popular the wee blue machine has drawn a lot of interest.

And a 40-year-old military-spec Land Rover is ready to go to a new home – complete with machine gun mount.

It is being sold to raise funds for Commando veterans, along with a Yamaha trike motorcycle.

There is plenty of interest for bikers with one collector selling of a selection of running and restoration examples.

SVVC chairman Allan Burt said: “There’s everything from a 1950s bicycle with an engine on the back to a few very nice BSA motorbikes.”

Club administrator Lesley Munro says the club is delighted to be back up to full speed.

“It’s the first two-day auction we have staged so it has been a lot of work,” she said.

“We normally run sales in March and October but are already full up with small lots for later in the year.”

Extravaganza interest

Lesley is also watching the entry list for the annual Glamis Extravaganza fill up fast.

The club stages Scotland’s biggest vintage vehicle event at Glamis Castle each July.

“The entry forms have only been out for around six weeks and we have around 600 vehicles so far,” she said.

“We can only take around 1,800 so we expect it to be pretty steady from now, and we’re already close to car club capacity.

“It’s busy, but great for the club to see the interest staying so strong.”