Eight days of roadworks on A90 near Forfar to cause more disruption

By Poppy Watson
March 18 2023, 3.33pm Updated: March 19 2023, 2.15pm
Roadworks will take place on a section of the A90 near Forfar. Image: Google Maps.
Roadworks will take place on a section of the A90 near Forfar. Image: Google Maps.

Drivers will face disruption on the A90 near Forfar for eight days due to more roadworks.

Maintenance on the northbound carriageway between West Mains of Finavon and Milton of Finavon will start on Sunday, with traffic management in place until Monday March 27.

Amey, working on behalf of Transport Scotland, will resurface 560 metres of the road.

A map showing the location of the roadworks. Image: Amey.

Traffic management will be implemented from 7.30pm on Sunday to allow the contraflow to be set up, with resurfacing works set to begin from 7.30pm the following day.

The £830,000 work project is scheduled for completion by 6.30am on Monday March 27.

It follows work on the A90 southbound, to the north of Forfar, which also involved a contraflow.

Road closures and diversions put in place

Multiple closures and diversions will be in place in the area.

Amey has confirmed there will only be southbound access to and from the Milton of Finavon junction.

For northbound access, traffic should proceed through the contraflow and turn to take the southbound carriageway or use local routes as required.

And Oathlaw junction will be closed, with access from Bogindollo junction.

