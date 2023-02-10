Two weeks of roadworks due on A90 near Forfar

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Drivers will face disruption on the A90 for two weeks due to roadworks.

The resurfacing between Forfar and Kirriemuir will start on Monday evening, with traffic management in place until Tuesday February 28.

The roadworks may be in place longer if weather is poor.

A 24-hour contraflow will be in place on the southbound carriageway between the Quilkoe overbridge and Kirriemuir junction, with a convoy then in place overnight between Monday and Friday.

Maintenance firm Amey, working on behalf of Transport Scotland, will resurface almost 1,500 metres of the road.

Closures and diversions to some slip roads in the area will be in place, including the A926 turn off by the Kirriemuir junction flyover.