Johnshaven remembers a century on from unveiling of Mearns village war memorial

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Johnshaven remembers a century on from unveiling of Mearns village war memorial

By Graham Brown
March 20 2023, 11.46am
Generations joined the Johnshaven ceremony. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Generations joined the Johnshaven ceremony. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

The coastal community of Johnshaven has paid tribute to its fallen in a centenary commemoration of the village cenotaph.

It came exactly 100 years to the day since the unveiling of the memorial to sons of the village who died in World War One, paid for by locals of the time.

And heritage enthusiasts have uncovered more stories of those who failed to return home as well as survivors of the two world wars.

Those will form part of an exhibition which it is hoped will draw visitors to Johnshaven heritage hub throughout the summer season.

Johnshaven war memorial centenary
Lord Arbuthnott lays a wreath at the event. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

Poignant occasion

Benholm and Johnshaven Heritage Society chairman Don Marr said Saturday’s commemoration was an important event for the village.

“Our archives have information about many of the significant things which have happened in Johnshaven and this one happened to pop up,” he said.

“The war memorial was unveiled on March 18 1923 so when we realised the 100 year anniversary would also fall on a weekend we decided to organise something.

“We knew many of the stories behind the names on the war memorial, but there are other stories which we have been able to expand on.

Piper Graham McKay plays at the ceremony. Image Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

“Those have been included in an information board at the war memorial.

“We’ve also put together an exhibition at the museum,” said Don.

Lord Arbuthnott unveiled the new board and the weekend event was attended by veterans and local schoolchildren.

“There are few family descendants left in the village but it’s important we honour the memory of these servicemen,” Don added.

Deputy Provost of Aberdeenshire Ron McKail and Johnshaven Heritage Society chairman Don Marr lead the centenary ceremony. Image Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

The memorial

As war memorials began to be erected across Britain in the aftermath of World War One, Johnshaven decided in March 1919 it wanted to create a permanent tribute.

The site of an old cottage near the seafront was chosen and by 1923 the sum of £395 1s 6d had been raised.

Johnshaven war memorial commemoration.
Veterans attended the Johnshaven event. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

Two different designs were presented to a public meeting in January that year, and just two months’ later the memorial created by Aberdeen stonemasons J. Robertson & Son was unveiled.

It bears the names of the 25 men who made the ultimate sacrifice in World War One, with the 17 victims of the 1939-45 conflict later added.

Local heroes

The local stories being told in the exhibition include that of fisherman John Walker, who was part of the Royal Navy Patrol Service defence of the British coastline.

Family research uncovered John’s tragic fate as a crew member on HM Trawler Myrtle, sunk in the Thames estuary in June 1940 by a magnetic mine.

And there are tales of heroism and survival, such as that of John Adam of Shorehead in the village.

Part of the exhibition inside Johnshaven heritage hub. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

He was captured while serving as a Private in the Gordon Highlanders on the Western Front in 1914.

Despite being shot by a German guard as a PoW, John survived the war and returned to the Mearns.

First World War piper Harry Stott is also remembered. He also survived and became a bobby on his return to Scotland.

His local legacy includes the founding of the pipe band at Lathallan School.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Angus & The Mearns

Generations joined the Johnshaven ceremony. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
The Monifieth High School enterpreneurs putting business lessons into practice
Hollie McIntosh
Angus teen praises transport safety plans after years of 'terrifying' travel
A90 near Parkford
Man taken to hospital following A90 crash
Alan Falconer, Stephen Woods and Archie Cook are heading to the Arctic in a 30-year-old Volvo estate.
Angus pals' motoring mission to the Arctic Circle in kilts and a 30-year-old Volvo…
Generations joined the Johnshaven ceremony. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Eight days of roadworks on A90 near Forfar to cause more disruption
Generations joined the Johnshaven ceremony. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
On a wing and a few layers: Angus RAF man Davy's Red Lichtie Spitfire…
Generations joined the Johnshaven ceremony. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Family pay tribute to Forfar's Kevin Barker who took his own life
Generations joined the Johnshaven ceremony. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Owner of Angus caravan park found guilty of racially abusing Irish resident
Generations joined the Johnshaven ceremony. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Hooked on Freedom: Why the Forth and Tay Disabled Ramblers are heading for the…
Generations joined the Johnshaven ceremony. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
58 passes and £50 spent: Shock figures around pioneering £150k free Angus bus travel…

Most Read

1
Generations joined the Johnshaven ceremony. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
New photo released of missing Fife man, 28, who vanished on Perthshire camping trip
2
How the new road will look.
Drivers face four months of disruption during A9 roadworks near Perth
3
Generations joined the Johnshaven ceremony. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Dundee’s Olympia searching for new manager amid continuing closure
4
4
G McGallum
Dundee trans drag queen fundraising for surgery
5
Generations joined the Johnshaven ceremony. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Man, 40, found dead in Kirkcaldy
6
Generations joined the Johnshaven ceremony. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Dundee Farmfoods shelves emptied in two hours during huge closing day sale
7
EXCLUSIVE: Perth woman, 81, fights Turkish Government for land and property compensation, 50 years…
8
Perth Prison.
Jailed Fife sex fiend admits trying to wreck his own trial
9
Alan Falconer, Stephen Woods and Archie Cook are heading to the Arctic in a 30-year-old Volvo estate.
Angus pals’ motoring mission to the Arctic Circle in kilts and a 30-year-old Volvo…
10
Generations joined the Johnshaven ceremony. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Man charged with two robberies and assault at Dundee multi

More from The Courier

Generations joined the Johnshaven ceremony. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United 100% justified in VAR anger - Curtis Main could easily…
Generations joined the Johnshaven ceremony. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Man fears roof on Dundee flats could collapse after large holes appear
Generations joined the Johnshaven ceremony. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Flailing Dundee pub-goer caused glass shards to hit man's eye
Generations joined the Johnshaven ceremony. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Six thoughts on the R&A and USGA finally reining…
Generations joined the Johnshaven ceremony. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Crieff Road: Six weeks of diversions during Perth roadworks
Generations joined the Johnshaven ceremony. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Radio 1's Big Weekend Saturday line-up confirmed as the Jonas Brothers and Jess Glynne…
Generations joined the Johnshaven ceremony. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Dundee's Luke McCowan out to emulate Ayr raid as he admits Dee let themselves…
Generations joined the Johnshaven ceremony. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Steven Fletcher backs Dundee United loan star Loick Ayina over controversial VAR call
2
St Johnstone's Drey Wright celebrates scoring to make it 1-1 with team-mate David Wotherspoon.
Scoring past Kilmarnock mate Sam Walker made Drey Wright's stunning St Johnstone goal even…
Generations joined the Johnshaven ceremony. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
The Byre Theatre in St Andrews is 90 - and the play's still the…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented