LEE WILKIE: Dundee United 100% justified in VAR anger – Curtis Main could easily be one under spotlight

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United are 100% justified in demanding answers from the powers that be.

It baffles me that people can have such differing views of the same incident.

For me, and I’m saying this as a fully paid-up member of the centre-back union, Loick Ayina on Curtis Main was absolutely not a penalty.

How the Video Assistant Referee can look at that and say there’s no issue with the decision is beyond me.

If anything, VAR could’ve been sanctioning Main!

That’s how I saw it.

Others say he was clever, got into position and felt the contact.

Maybe I’m old school, but football is a contact sport and a measure of contact is allowed.

These days, though, it seems like the merest hint of it can be deemed a foul.

VAR hasn’t helped

VAR was supposed to sort these things out but it just seems to amplify anger now.

It hasn’t helped the game.

And Saturday across the board – not just at Tannadice – showed that.

Now I’ve got that off the chest, let’s talk about the actual football!

United will be frustrated not to get all three points but I take the point as a positive.

They are one closer to Ross County, with both sides facing either side of the Old Firm next.

It’s an improvement on their position.

United need wins but it’s another game unbeaten. Now they need to build on it.