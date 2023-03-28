Former Angus green beret taking on Mount Everest for Royal Marines Charity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former Angus green beret taking on Mount Everest for Royal Marines Charity

Craig Hunter completed a mission to the South Pole during his time with 45 Commando at Arbroath and is now aiming for the roof of the world.

By Graham Brown
Former 45 Cdo Royal Marine Craig Hunter on Ama Dablam in the Himalayas. Image: Craig Hunter

A former Angus Royal Marine hopes to hit a £10,000 charity target on the way to the summit of the world’s tallest peak.

Craig Hunter will take on Mount Everest in a two-month climb beginning this weekend.

The 45-year-old served with 45 Commando at Condor, near Arbroath during his time in the Royal Marines.

And having already completed the challenge of skiing to the South Pole, Craig is now heading to the roof of the world.

Craig Hunter on Ben Nevis. Image: Craig Hunter

Charity close to Craig’s heart

He is raising money for RMA-The Royal Marines Charity.

Craig earned his green beret in 2004 having previously served in the Merchant Navy and worked as a snowboard instructor in Colorado.

Arctic warfare training was part of his Commando career and it prepared him well for the 2006 polar trek.

The 1,450-mile kite-powered ski mission was the first military return journey to the South Pole and took 65 days.

Altitude acclimatisation

He departs for Nepal this week and will work through the Khumbu Valley to reach Everest base camp.

Once fully adjusted to the high altitude, Craig will wait for a suitable weather window and ascend the mountain with Sherpa help.

He’s already peaked 22,349-foot Ama Dablam in the eastern Himalayas in preparation for the 29,031 feet of Everest.

Craig says the Royal Marines Charity will drive him on.

“As a former Royal Marine, I’ve witnessed first-hand the support they give veterans and their families.

“And as a serving Royal Marine, hardship and determination are ingrained into your outlook.

Former Royal Marines Commando Craig Hunter on Ama Dablam in the eastern Himalayas.

“Completing this challenge is my opportunity to help give something back to an organisation that supports so many men and women who sacrifice so much for their country.”

Global database firm Cintra has provided sponsorship towards the cost of the expedition and his mountaineering equipment.

“I deeply appreciate Cintra’s backing and look forward to representing them on my journey to conquer the highest peak,” he said.

“As the saying goes, once a Royal Marine, always a Royal Marine.”

Fundraising page

Anyone wishing to support Craig can donate at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/craig-hunter-everest

Cintra CEO Steve Wyper said, “Summiting Mount Everest is one of the toughest challenges on the planet and Cintra are proud to support Craig and be associated with this outstanding endeavour.

“Craig’s bravery and resilience represents the spirit of the Royal Marines veterans he is supporting.”

RMA-The Royal Marines Charity supports serving Royal Marines and their families.

The Condor connection has brought backing for the cause in recent months.

Cold Dip Commando Tim Crossin included Arbroath on a round-Britain open water swim challenge in January.

And local firm IED Training Solutions recently made a £4,300 presentation to the charity.

Its managing director, Ian Clark, was also with 45 Cdo.

