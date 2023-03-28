Former Angus green beret taking on Mount Everest for Royal Marines Charity

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A former Angus Royal Marine hopes to hit a £10,000 charity target on the way to the summit of the world’s tallest peak.

Craig Hunter will take on Mount Everest in a two-month climb beginning this weekend.

The 45-year-old served with 45 Commando at Condor, near Arbroath during his time in the Royal Marines.

And having already completed the challenge of skiing to the South Pole, Craig is now heading to the roof of the world.

Charity close to Craig’s heart

He is raising money for RMA-The Royal Marines Charity.

Craig earned his green beret in 2004 having previously served in the Merchant Navy and worked as a snowboard instructor in Colorado.

Arctic warfare training was part of his Commando career and it prepared him well for the 2006 polar trek.

The 1,450-mile kite-powered ski mission was the first military return journey to the South Pole and took 65 days.

Altitude acclimatisation

He departs for Nepal this week and will work through the Khumbu Valley to reach Everest base camp.

Once fully adjusted to the high altitude, Craig will wait for a suitable weather window and ascend the mountain with Sherpa help.

He’s already peaked 22,349-foot Ama Dablam in the eastern Himalayas in preparation for the 29,031 feet of Everest.

Craig says the Royal Marines Charity will drive him on.

“As a former Royal Marine, I’ve witnessed first-hand the support they give veterans and their families.

“And as a serving Royal Marine, hardship and determination are ingrained into your outlook.

“Completing this challenge is my opportunity to help give something back to an organisation that supports so many men and women who sacrifice so much for their country.”

Global database firm Cintra has provided sponsorship towards the cost of the expedition and his mountaineering equipment.

“I deeply appreciate Cintra’s backing and look forward to representing them on my journey to conquer the highest peak,” he said.

“As the saying goes, once a Royal Marine, always a Royal Marine.”

Fundraising page

Anyone wishing to support Craig can donate at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/craig-hunter-everest

Cintra CEO Steve Wyper said, “Summiting Mount Everest is one of the toughest challenges on the planet and Cintra are proud to support Craig and be associated with this outstanding endeavour.

“Craig’s bravery and resilience represents the spirit of the Royal Marines veterans he is supporting.”

RMA-The Royal Marines Charity supports serving Royal Marines and their families.

The Condor connection has brought backing for the cause in recent months.

Cold Dip Commando Tim Crossin included Arbroath on a round-Britain open water swim challenge in January.

And local firm IED Training Solutions recently made a £4,300 presentation to the charity.

Its managing director, Ian Clark, was also with 45 Cdo.