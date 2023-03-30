Family tributes to ‘beautiful soul’ as father-of-two named as victim of Carnoustie crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Family tributes to ‘beautiful soul’ as father-of-two named as victim of Carnoustie crash

The local man died at the scene following a crash on Sunday morning.

By James Simpson
Newton Road, Carnoustie. Image: Google Maps
Newton Road, Carnoustie. Image: Google Maps

A family have paid tribute to a father-of-two that was killed in a road accident in Carnoustie.

Local man, Derek George Millar, died at the scene of the crash after a Volkswagen Golf collided with a boundary wall on Newton Road.

Police Scotland are investigating the incident which happened at around 2.50am on Sunday March 26.

Within a statement Derek’s family said the 42-year-old had “touched many hearts” in the Angus town.

‘Deeply loved by all who knew him’

They said: “Our lives and hearts are shattered after the loss of our beloved Derek who was tragically taken from us on Sunday morning.

“Derek was a father-of-two who raised his children after the passing of their mother.

“Derek was a beautiful soul deeply loved by all who knew him. He touched many hearts in his home town of Carnoustie.

“Our family are in complete shock at the loss of our beloved Derek who was taken from us far too soon, especially having recently survived cancer.

“The heartache left by Derek’s passing will last for an eternity.”

Investigation ongoing

Sergeant William Strachan from Tayside’s Road Policing Unit appealed to the public for information as they progress with their investigation.

He said:“Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Derek at this difficult time.

“Our inquiries are ongoing and we are appealing for anyone who was in the area and witnessed the crash or who may have information which can assist, and who has not already spoken to officers to get in touch.

“I would also appeal to anyone with dash-cam footage to contact us.”

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the force on 101 quoting the incident number 0346 of March 26 2023.

