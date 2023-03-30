Family tributes to ‘beautiful soul’ as father-of-two named as victim of Carnoustie crash

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A family have paid tribute to a father-of-two that was killed in a road accident in Carnoustie.

Local man, Derek George Millar, died at the scene of the crash after a Volkswagen Golf collided with a boundary wall on Newton Road.

Police Scotland are investigating the incident which happened at around 2.50am on Sunday March 26.

Within a statement Derek’s family said the 42-year-old had “touched many hearts” in the Angus town.

‘Deeply loved by all who knew him’

They said: “Our lives and hearts are shattered after the loss of our beloved Derek who was tragically taken from us on Sunday morning.

“Derek was a father-of-two who raised his children after the passing of their mother.

“Derek was a beautiful soul deeply loved by all who knew him. He touched many hearts in his home town of Carnoustie.

“Our family are in complete shock at the loss of our beloved Derek who was taken from us far too soon, especially having recently survived cancer.

“The heartache left by Derek’s passing will last for an eternity.”

Investigation ongoing

Sergeant William Strachan from Tayside’s Road Policing Unit appealed to the public for information as they progress with their investigation.

He said:“Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Derek at this difficult time.

“Our inquiries are ongoing and we are appealing for anyone who was in the area and witnessed the crash or who may have information which can assist, and who has not already spoken to officers to get in touch.

“I would also appeal to anyone with dash-cam footage to contact us.”

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the force on 101 quoting the incident number 0346 of March 26 2023.