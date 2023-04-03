Angus ‘Balesy’ springs into action for Easter at local farms

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Angus ‘Balesy’ Fleur Baxter has put a spring in the step of locals for Easter.

The arty farmer has become famed for her roadside bale art which has raised thousands of pounds for charity since 2014.

Her work has featured everything from Toy Story to a touching Royal tribute featuring The Queen and Paddington Bear.

Fleur’s latest arable art is on show for families at two local farms for Easter.

Farm shop fun

Friend Alison Stodart got her to do a large mural beside the family’s farm shop at their Mill of Inverarity farm shop, near Forfar.

“We sell things like our own beef, lamb and free range eggs in the shop so we wanted to do something to raise the profile of it a bit and thought this would be perfect,” said Alison.

“It’s really eye-catching for people passing the farm.

“We’ve made it into a bit of an Easter competition by getting Fleur to include lots of eggs and the children have to count them.

“It’s the first time I’ve designed something like this, but we’ve lots of ideas for the future.”

Lunan Bay goats are a huge family hit

And at Lunan Bay Farm, Fleur’s bales were an extra attraction for folk enjoying their Goats in Coats farm tours.

The business has 150 baby goats wearing hand-knitted jumpers.

What started as an idea to keep newborn kids cosy has exploded, with knitters sending their own goat coat creations to the farm.

Jillian and Neil McEwan are selling the first cashmere produced in Scotland for more than 30 years.

And the couple were flooded with visitors for their first ever farm tour weekend.

“We didn’t know what to expect but it completely sold out and we had to add even more tickets,” said Jillian.

Another tour Sunday is already a sell-out but more tickets are being released this week.

“It was great fun and we’ve had terrific feedback – it seems everyone loves the idea of goats in coats.

“We had to work it out with the kidding season, but maybe we’ll do something again in the summer since it’s been such a success,” Jillian said.

Fleur said: “It’s all gone a bit crazy to be honest, but it’s lovely.

“I just enjoy the fact that people get a smile from seeing what I do.

“Everyone sees the bales but I also enjoy painting small watercolours and I’m getting a lot of people asking for those too.

“I’d also better think about what I’m going to do for my own field display – it might only be Easter but harvest isn’t really that far away.”

Queen and Paddington

In September, she created a tribute to The Queen beside the Forfar to Carnoustie road.

The bale art showing the late monarch holding hands with Paddington Bear won the approval of the artist who did the original piece after Her Majesty’s platinum jubilee.

And word of Fleur’s talent even reached the corridors of Buckingham Palace.