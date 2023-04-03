Angus ‘Balesy’ springs into action for Easter at local farms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Angus ‘Balesy’ springs into action for Easter at local farms

Bale artist Fleur Baxter has created new pieces for a farm shop near Forfar and Lunan Bay's Goats in Coats family fun event.

By Graham Brown
Alison Stodart and 18-month-old granddaughter Sophie with 'Balesy' Fleur's latest creation for the Mill of Inverarity farm shop. Image: Paul Reid

Angus ‘Balesy’ Fleur Baxter has put a spring in the step of locals for Easter.

The arty farmer has become famed for her roadside bale art which has raised thousands of pounds for charity since 2014.

Her work has featured everything from Toy Story to a touching Royal tribute featuring The Queen and Paddington Bear.

Fleur’s latest arable art is on show for families at two local farms for Easter.

Farm shop fun

Friend Alison Stodart got her to do a large mural beside the family’s farm shop at their Mill of Inverarity farm shop, near Forfar.

“We sell things like our own beef, lamb and free range eggs in the shop so we wanted to do something to raise the profile of it a bit and thought this would be perfect,” said Alison.

Alison Stodart’s 18-month-old granddaughter Sophie with the mural. Image: Paul Reid

“It’s really eye-catching for people passing the farm.

“We’ve made it into a bit of an Easter competition by getting Fleur to include lots of eggs and the children have to count them.

“It’s the first time I’ve designed something like this, but we’ve lots of ideas for the future.”

The eye-catching artopwrk is beside Alison Stodart’s farm shop near Forfar. Image: Paul Reid

Lunan Bay goats are a huge family hit

And at Lunan Bay Farm, Fleur’s bales were an extra attraction for folk enjoying their Goats in Coats farm tours.

The business has 150 baby goats wearing hand-knitted jumpers.

What started as an idea to keep newborn kids cosy has exploded, with knitters sending their own goat coat creations to the farm.

Fleur’s bales were a hit with families at the Goats in Coats event. Image: Lunan Bay Farm

Jillian and Neil McEwan are selling the first cashmere produced in Scotland for more than 30 years.

And the couple were flooded with visitors for their first ever farm tour weekend.

“We didn’t know what to expect but it completely sold out and we had to add even more tickets,” said Jillian.

A young visitor enjoys a cuddle with a goat in a coat. Image: Lunan Bay Farm

Another tour Sunday is already a sell-out but more tickets are being released this week.

“It was great fun and we’ve had terrific feedback – it seems everyone loves the idea of goats in coats.

“We had to work it out with the kidding season, but maybe we’ll do something again in the summer since it’s been such a success,” Jillian said.

Just kidding. Image: Lunan Bay Farm

Fleur said: “It’s all gone a bit crazy to be honest, but it’s lovely.

“I just enjoy the fact that people get a smile from seeing what I do.

“Everyone sees the bales but I also enjoy painting small watercolours and I’m getting a lot of people asking for those too.

“I’d also better think about what I’m going to do for my own field display – it might only be Easter but harvest isn’t really that far away.”

Queen and Paddington

In September, she created a tribute to The Queen beside the Forfar to Carnoustie road.

Fleur Baxter with her farm field tribute to Queen Elizabeth II. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

The bale art showing the late monarch holding hands with Paddington Bear won the approval of the artist who did the original piece after Her Majesty’s platinum jubilee.

And word of Fleur’s talent even reached the corridors of Buckingham Palace.

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

