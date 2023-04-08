Angus village’s 200-card farewell for postman Harry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Angus village’s 200-card farewell for postman Harry

The community of Newtyle has rallied together to raise almost £2,000 for well-loved postie Harry Keane who is leaving after 18 years.

By Chloe Burrell
Locals held a farewell gathering for postie Harry Keane. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Locals held a farewell gathering for postie Harry Keane. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

The community of Newtyle and beyond has rallied together to raise almost £2,000 for a well-loved postie who is leaving the role after 18 years.

Harry Keane, who works out of Perth Street Post Office in Blairgowrie and who lives in the Perthshire town, has decided to take voluntary redundancy so he can care for his mum who hasn’t been keeping well.

Nearly 200 cards have been sent in and signed wishing Harry good luck, with devastated residents who have got to know him during his time in the area queuing up to bid the popular postie farewell.

Harry Keane with his album of good luck messages. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Each card has now been collated into a book and it was gifted to Harry as a keepsake at a gathering on Friday night in the Newtyle Legion Hall.

Residents were invited along to enjoy a slice of cake and a cup of tea or coffee at the celebration.

‘Extraordinary response’

It was organised and put together by the committee at the Legion Hall, who said: “We just want to thank Harry for everything he has done for the community.

“Most people just want to get their job done and finish, but Harry takes ages as he stops and talks to everyone.”

Bill Stewart, who runs Newtyle Post Office and the Village Store located in the heart of the Angus village, has been shocked by the outpouring of love for Harry from the community.

He said: “I knew he was well liked, everybody raved about him, but it’s been extraordinary.

Residents gather at Newtyle Legion Hall to mark Harry’s departure. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Residents gather at Newtyle Legion Hall to mark Harry’s departure. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

“We started off by putting out about 20 to 30 cards out to the local community and we just said if you want to write a card to Harry and put a donation in and we’ll see how it goes.

“Well, we’ve put out nearly 200 cards. We’ve raised in the region of £1,600 and we reckon it’s going to go over £2,000 – that’s how much the community have chipped in to give him.

“It’s unbelievable the amount of love that has been shown to this guy.

“It shows how important a postie is to the community.”

‘I’m sure there will be tears’

Harry was “overwhelmed” by the amount of people who came out to support him at the event.

He said: “I’m emotional and overwhelmed by the vast amount of people who have come along to say goodbye to me.

“When I sit down and have a look through the book of cards, I’m sure there will be some tears.

“For now, I want to take the time to look after my mum and just see what’s next.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Angus & The Mearns

Ewan and Wendy Cameron with son James and two of the family's old Fords which will be going on the charity run.
Angus classic tractor run fuelled by family's thanks for 'exceptional' hospice care
Community council vice-chairman George Aitken, KRG chairman Ron Lobban and KRG treasurer Irena get into the swing of the new equipment. Image: Paul Reid
Kirriemuir groups make J M Barrie's favourite park even more accessible to all
The 1970 Royal limo is ready to find a new owner at Errol in May. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Chance to get your hands on Queen Mother's Royal limo for bargain price at…
John Milne and Nancy Cargill were invited back to their childhood home by Kayleigh Ross and Liam Smith and their children Ava, 5, and one-year-old Macy. Image: Paul Reid
Siblings return to Arbroath childhood home of 75 years ago to see late father's…
To go with story by Poppy Watson. Residents' anger at Crombie Park damage one year on from Storm Arwen Picture shows; Crombie Park damage following Storm Arwen. Crombie Country Park. Supplied by James Lamont Date; 19/10/2022
Storm Arwen damage to some Angus parks to remain almost two years later
Breadalbane Academy
School league tables 2023: Here's how Fife and Tayside secondary schools rank
4
John Forbes averaged one crime every 40 hours throughout the eight-week period.
Dundee crack addict stole nurse's car from Ninewells in 60-day crime spree
Marcus Flucker, Youth MSYP for Angus South.
Angus teen reveals key to tackling disposable vape crisis
James Arnott (right) and Mark Laird of Pick-ups for Peace in Lviv
Angus farmer's emotionally-charged 1,400 mile Ukraine drive in Pick-ups for Peace convoy
To go with story by Ben MacDonald. Car hits wall at Barry Road, Carnoustie Picture shows; Car hits wall. Carnoustie. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 05/04/2023
Driver crashes into wall on Carnoustie street

Most Read

1
To go with story by Marc Deanie. Reece Rodger: Partner of missing Fife dad reveals fresh details about ?soulmate? and Perthshire camping trip Picture shows; Missing Fife dad Reece Rodger and partner Paula Airzee. N/A. Supplied by Paula Airzee Date; Unknown
Reece Rodger: Partner of missing Fife dad reveals fresh details about ‘soulmate’ and Perthshire…
2
Drink-driver Maureen Okolo.
Drink-drive social worker was SIX times limit in Fife with empty wine bottles in…
3
Dundee chef and Great British Menu 2023 Champion of Champions Adam Handling.
Adam Handling Q&A: Dundee chef on winning Great British Menu and future plans
4
Milltown Cottage has amazing views from its huge windows. Image: Savills.
Stunning £900k Highland Pertshire home has unbeatable views across Loch Tay
5
Tony Watt applauds Dundee United fans. Image: SNS
Tony Watt claims he wasn’t wanted at Dundee United as St Mirren loan star…
6
One of the firefighters John Buist, pictured in 1960. Image: Fire Brigades Union
Heroic firefighters who lost their lives in Dundee in 1960s finally to be honoured
7
Breadalbane Academy
School league tables 2023: Here’s how Fife and Tayside secondary schools rank
4
8
Scott Cannon with his sons, Austin and Angus, now aged 10 and 12.
Family ‘devastated’ at death of Perthshire dad and Dundee cafe owner, 39
9
Inside the Perth pub on sale for £300,000. Image: Cornerstone.
Perth pub goes on sale for £300,000 as owners seek to retire
10
Togs for Tots, chair Jill Smith, secretary Pauline MacDougall and volunteer Angela Giacchetto inside its current premises.
‘Devastating blow’ as Dundee children’s clothing bank forced to quit premises

More from The Courier

Pierre Reedy in action for Real Salt Lake against Colorado Rapids in MLS. Image: Shutterstock.
Dundee announce signing of Pierre Reedy ahead of Arbroath clash
Fun at the Black Watch Castle. Keep the children entertained this Easter with an egg-cellent Easter fun day at the Castle. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Perth families hop to Black Watch Castle Museum for Easter fun
Loick Ayina looks ahead to Sunday's visit of Hibernian. Image: SNS
Loick Ayina reveals Dundee United father figure as Tannadice loan star embraces learning curve
Police outside home of Peter Murrell and Nicola Sturgeon. Image: Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock.
COURIER OPINION: Can things get better or is SNP ship sinking?
Paul O’Grady at Battersea Cats and Dogs Home with Peggy a Newfoundland.
PAUL WHITELAW: The enduring charm of Paul O'Grady
James O’Connor is to appear in court on Thursday accused of killing 89-year-old Frederick Burge.
Missing Perthshire 15-year-old found safe and well
Lesley has a handy guide for middle age.
LESLEY HART: Manifesto for the middle aged
Life's been a juggle for Mary-Jane.
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: It's a juggling act, it is
Post Thumbnail
The difference between a trick, a joke, and being fooled
Liam Mitchell.
Fife welder keeps licence despite injuring baby in high-speed crash

Editor's Picks

Most Commented