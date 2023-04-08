Angus village’s 200-card farewell for postman Harry

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The community of Newtyle and beyond has rallied together to raise almost £2,000 for a well-loved postie who is leaving the role after 18 years.

Harry Keane, who works out of Perth Street Post Office in Blairgowrie and who lives in the Perthshire town, has decided to take voluntary redundancy so he can care for his mum who hasn’t been keeping well.

Nearly 200 cards have been sent in and signed wishing Harry good luck, with devastated residents who have got to know him during his time in the area queuing up to bid the popular postie farewell.

Each card has now been collated into a book and it was gifted to Harry as a keepsake at a gathering on Friday night in the Newtyle Legion Hall.

Residents were invited along to enjoy a slice of cake and a cup of tea or coffee at the celebration.

‘Extraordinary response’

It was organised and put together by the committee at the Legion Hall, who said: “We just want to thank Harry for everything he has done for the community.

“Most people just want to get their job done and finish, but Harry takes ages as he stops and talks to everyone.”

Bill Stewart, who runs Newtyle Post Office and the Village Store located in the heart of the Angus village, has been shocked by the outpouring of love for Harry from the community.

He said: “I knew he was well liked, everybody raved about him, but it’s been extraordinary.

“We started off by putting out about 20 to 30 cards out to the local community and we just said if you want to write a card to Harry and put a donation in and we’ll see how it goes.

“Well, we’ve put out nearly 200 cards. We’ve raised in the region of £1,600 and we reckon it’s going to go over £2,000 – that’s how much the community have chipped in to give him.

“It’s unbelievable the amount of love that has been shown to this guy.

“It shows how important a postie is to the community.”

‘I’m sure there will be tears’

Harry was “overwhelmed” by the amount of people who came out to support him at the event.

He said: “I’m emotional and overwhelmed by the vast amount of people who have come along to say goodbye to me.

“When I sit down and have a look through the book of cards, I’m sure there will be some tears.

“For now, I want to take the time to look after my mum and just see what’s next.”