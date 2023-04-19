Footballers at new Monifieth High School pitches will have to keep noise down

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Footballers at new Monifieth High School pitches will have to keep noise down

Players on the sports pitches at the new £56 million Monifieth High campus could face a ban if they break 50 decibels.

By Graham Brown
The new school will be built beyond the site of the existing secondary. Image: NORR architects.
The new school will be built beyond the site of the existing secondary. Image: NORR architects.

Football players at Monifieth’s showpiece secondary will be told to keep the noise down when the new £56 million school is built.

The ambitious project took a major step forward on Tuesday when Angus planning committee councillors approved the 1,200-pupil replacement for the current Monifieth High.

It’s hoped pupils will be in the new learning campus before the end of 2025.

Floodlit sports pitches there will be available for community use.

But planners have imposed a special condition limiting the noise level to 50 decibels.

It means footballers will have to keep their voices down to the level of a quiet conversation – or face a possible red card.

The design of the new Monifieth learning campus. Image: NORR architects.

State-of-the-art building

Last year, Angus Council revealed the stunning designs for the three-storey community campus to be built on the current high school’s playing fields.

The high school campus will feature:

  • Central atrium with feature social stair from the ground floor to top floor
  • Additional support needs garden and learning space
  • Early learning and childcare facility with play area
  • Community green
  • Changing Places toilet on each floor
  • Three sports pitches
  • Swimming pool
  • Enhanced community access

Classrooms will be around the outside of the low-energy building.

Work is due to begin later this summer.

The project – which the council decided to press ahead with despite soaring costs – is being delivered by a design team including main contractor Robertson Construction Tayside and architects NORR.

Pupils are scheduled to decant to the new school in July 2025.

Demolition of the old high school and the formation of the sports pitches will then begin.

The whole project is earmarked for completion by July 2026.

monifieth high school
Monifieth High School replacement costs have rocketed.

Noise control condition

The school building will be further away from nearby houses than at present, but the sports pitches are closer.

Planning officials said the council’s environmental health team has no concerns about noise linked with pupils’ using the pitches during the school day.

But they added: “Based on the findings of a noise impact assessment, it has some concern regarding wider community use, particularly adult use of the pitches where noise levels could be higher.”

That has been addressed with a specific planning condition limiting use of the pitches from 9am to 9pm on weekdays and 10am to 5pm at weekends.

The noise level must not exceed 50db – the level of a quiet fridge – at any point a metre from neighbouring homes.

A register of users will be kept and planning officials say noisy groups could be banned from playing there.

Widespread welcome

Development standards councillors said they were delighted to give the plans the green light.

“This will be a massive leap forward for secondary education in Monifieth,” said Councillor Kenny Braes.

Committee convener and Monifieth councillor David Cheape said: “This makes me wish I was 40 or 50 years’ younger to be able to go to a school of this quality.

“The distance of the school is significantly back from, most of the housing.”

He welcomed acoustic barriers which will be placed to absorb noise from the pitches.

“It’s not always easy to place these things, but we have to take cognisance of it,” said Mr Cheape.

