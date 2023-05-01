Mystery for police after camping gear abandoned in remote Angus cove

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mystery for police after camping gear abandoned in remote Angus cove

The equipment was discovered in an area near to Auchmithie Beach in Abroath on Monday.

By Poppy Watson
The camping gear was found on Monday. Image: Police Scotland.

Concern is growing after the discovery of abandoned kayaks and a single person tent in a remote cove on the Angus coast.

Police Scotland is appealing for information following the recovery of the camping equipment in an area near to Auchmithie Beach in Arbroath around 4.30am on Monday.

Sleeping bags, a wetsuit and some other smaller items were also found unattended.

The cove is between Auchmithie and Lunan Bay, specifically Prail Castle and Redhead on the map.

Police are appealing for the public’s help. Image: Police Scotland.
Three sleeping bags were also found. Police Scotland.

Officers say it is only accessible from the water or by abseiling down the cliff edge.

A search of the area was carried out by HM Coastguard and RNLI and the items have since been recovered.

Inspector Grace Ewing of Forfar Police Station said: “Our inquiries into this recovery are ongoing and I would urge anyone who may have any information to come forward.

“No one has been reported missing to us at this time but if this equipment is yours, if you know who it belongs to or you saw anyone kayaking in the area over the course of the past weekend please get in touch.

“Anyone who can help is asked to call 101, quoting reference 0666.”

