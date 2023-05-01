Mystery for police after camping gear abandoned in remote Angus cove

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Concern is growing after the discovery of abandoned kayaks and a single person tent in a remote cove on the Angus coast.

Police Scotland is appealing for information following the recovery of the camping equipment in an area near to Auchmithie Beach in Arbroath around 4.30am on Monday.

Sleeping bags, a wetsuit and some other smaller items were also found unattended.

The cove is between Auchmithie and Lunan Bay, specifically Prail Castle and Redhead on the map.

Officers say it is only accessible from the water or by abseiling down the cliff edge.

A search of the area was carried out by HM Coastguard and RNLI and the items have since been recovered.

Inspector Grace Ewing of Forfar Police Station said: “Our inquiries into this recovery are ongoing and I would urge anyone who may have any information to come forward.

“No one has been reported missing to us at this time but if this equipment is yours, if you know who it belongs to or you saw anyone kayaking in the area over the course of the past weekend please get in touch.

“Anyone who can help is asked to call 101, quoting reference 0666.”