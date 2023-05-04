Arbroath chip shop owners to open first Angus mosque

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Arbroath chip shop owners to open first Angus mosque

The owner of The Bellrock and his family have clubbed together to buy a former drill hall.

By Poppy Watson
Amer Naveed, Kaleem Ahmed, Adil Naseem, Mohammed Naseem and Asif Nazir who are all involved in the project. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson. 
Amer Naveed, Kaleem Ahmed, Adil Naseem, Mohammed Naseem and Asif Nazir who are all involved in the project. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson. 

The owners of a fish and chip shop in Arbroath are to open Angus’s first mosque.

The Naseem family, who run The Bellrock, have clubbed together to buy a former drill hall in the Angus town, which will be transformed into a place of worship for Muslims.

Mohammed Naseem, 57, was inspired to open the mosque in Arbroath after the Syrian war brought an influx of Muslim refugees to the area.

It is hoped the new space will remove barriers for families wishing to continue practising their religion – with the closest mosque currently in Dundee.

GoFundMe for new Arbroath mosque

Mohammed’s son, Adil, says the family – along with other members of the community – want to open the mosque “as soon as possible”.

They also have plans to demolish the former TAC Centre on Hayshead Road – which was bought for £65,000 at auction last week – and erect a new building in the coming years.

Adil, 26, has now started a GoFundMe to raise cash for the project – which has already raised more than £5,000.

The donations will help with the day-to-day running costs of the facility and future design and construction costs of the newbuild.

Adil Naseem with the former Territorial Army Centre which will be turned into a Mosque/Community Centre. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Explaining the need for a mosque in the town, Adil said: “My family have been in Arbroath for years.

“We are all quite lucky because we can drive to Dundee for our prayers.

“However, over the last five years, ever since the Syrian war has happened, a lot of refugees have come.

“They don’t have cars, and we noticed that they don’t have anywhere to pray.

“They are kind of losing their religion and they are very upset about it.

“So, we as a community have been on a mission to create somewhere for Muslims in Arbroath and surrounding towns to come together.”

The new space will be within easy walking distance for most members of the community.

‘They’ve had to lose everything and start again’

Adil, who helps to run his family’s seafront restaurant business, says the absence of a prayer area in Arbroath has impacted the mental health of some Muslim refugees.

He said: “It is quite sad because they have already had to leave their country and they’ve come to a different country where a lot of them didn’t even know English.

“They have had to lose everything and start again – and then they didn’t have anywhere to practice their faith.

“Syrian people are quite religious so it must have taken a real toll on their mental health.”

Adil says the mosque will be run by a board of trustees once it has been formally registered as a charity.

He hopes to raise £10,000 in total towards the project.

