Angus & The Mearns A92 outside Arbroath reopens following three-vehicle crash Road users were advised by police to use an alternative route as emergency services took to the scene. By Ben MacDonald May 5 2023, 3.52pm The A92 northbound road near Arbroath is currently down to one lane. Image: Google Street View The A92 near Arbroath has reopened following a three-vehicle crash. Police Scotland warned motorists that the northbound round was down to one lane following the accident. The crash, situated between Salmond's Muir and Elliot, took place at around 2:30pm on Friday afternoon. Road users were advised to use an alternative route. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "At around 2.35pm on Friday we were called to a report of a three-vehicle crash on the A92 between the Salmond's Muir junction and Elliot, south of Arbroath. "There are no reported injuries and enquiries are ongoing."
