A92 outside Arbroath reopens following three-vehicle crash

Road users were advised by police to use an alternative route as emergency services took to the scene.

By Ben MacDonald
The A92 northbound road near Arbroath is currently down to one lane. Image: Google Street View
The A92 northbound road near Arbroath is currently down to one lane. Image: Google Street View

The A92 near Arbroath has reopened following a three-vehicle crash.

Police Scotland warned motorists that the northbound round was down to one lane following the accident.

The crash, situated between Salmond’s Muir and Elliot, took place at around 2:30pm on Friday afternoon.

Road users were advised to use an alternative route.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 2.35pm on Friday we were called to a report of a three-vehicle crash on the A92 between the Salmond’s Muir junction and Elliot, south of Arbroath.

“There are no reported injuries and enquiries are ongoing.”

