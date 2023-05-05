A92 outside Arbroath reopens following three-vehicle crash

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The A92 near Arbroath has reopened following a three-vehicle crash.

Police Scotland warned motorists that the northbound round was down to one lane following the accident.

The crash, situated between Salmond’s Muir and Elliot, took place at around 2:30pm on Friday afternoon.

Road users were advised to use an alternative route.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 2.35pm on Friday we were called to a report of a three-vehicle crash on the A92 between the Salmond’s Muir junction and Elliot, south of Arbroath.

“There are no reported injuries and enquiries are ongoing.”