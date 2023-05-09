Forfar pensioner, 91, completes ‘Lands End to John O’Groats’ cycle on exercise bike

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 91-year-old from Forfar has completed a charity cycle the equivalent of travelling from Lands End to John O’Groats – despite a hospital stay.

Retired teacher Harry Racionzer completed the 800-mile challenge on his exercise bike on Monday.

Harry started the journey in April but was forced to pause when he was rushed to hospital as he reached the distance from the top of Scotland to Birmingham.

However, that did not put Harry off and after a few days in Ninewells he was back on his bike.

Speaking to The Courier he said: “Right from the outset I knew I was going to finish the challenge.

“What people aren’t aware of is that since I got the bike last year every day I’ve been having two sessions a day on the bike.

“It was nothing new being able to do this for charity.”

Harry has spent every day he could on his bike since the beginning of April, cycling up to 30 miles a day.

Bid to raise money for Alzheimer Scotland

An online fundraiser has been set up to raise money for Alzheimer Scotland, raising hundreds of pounds, with Harry also taking donations in his money box.

Harry’s wife Etta passed away in 2021 following complications due to dementia.

Speaking previously, Harry said: “I could’ve picked a cancer charity but felt the dementia one would be best for keeping to my experience.

“I have a couple of friends have Alzheimer’s and I thought it would be good for me to donate to them.”

‘Marvellous’ seeing people donate

Harry joked that a big celebration is in order as he plans to hijack a Coronation party at his sheltered housing complex tomorrow (Wednesday).

He said: “We’ve got a big celebration coming – decorations up and all sorts!

“Somebody told me some other fellow deserving of a party tomorrow- it’s a Coronation thing they’re doing.

“I’m claiming part of it though – I’ll take some of my claim.”

Harry described it as “marvellous” seeing people donate and thanked his daughter, Isla, for her support.

He added: “Almost everybody who lives in the flats here have donated.

“Some have even come as far as Dundee to put something in the boxes.

“It’s quite a good feeling knowing it’s getting done.

“Isla has been great for me – she’s helped me a lot achieving this.”