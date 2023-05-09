Forfar pensioner, 91, completes ‘Lands End to John O’Groats’ cycle on exercise bike

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Forfar pensioner, 91, completes ‘Lands End to John O’Groats’ cycle on exercise bike

Retired teacher Harry Racionzer didn't let a recent hospital stay ruin his stride.

By Kieran Webster
Harry Racionzer, 91, 'cycled' the length of the UK for charity. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Harry Racionzer, 91, 'cycled' the length of the UK for charity. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

A 91-year-old from Forfar has completed a charity cycle the equivalent of travelling from Lands End to John O’Groats – despite a hospital stay.

Retired teacher Harry Racionzer completed the 800-mile challenge on his exercise bike on Monday.

Harry started the journey in April but was forced to pause when he was rushed to hospital as he reached the distance from the top of Scotland to Birmingham.

However, that did not put Harry off and after a few days in Ninewells he was back on his bike.

Harry has plotted the route on a map. Image: Isla Racionzer.

Speaking to The Courier he said: “Right from the outset I knew I was going to finish the challenge.

“What people aren’t aware of is that since I got the bike last year every day I’ve been having two sessions a day on the bike.

“It was nothing new being able to do this for charity.”

Harry has spent every day he could on his bike since the beginning of April, cycling up to 30 miles a day.

Bid to raise money for Alzheimer Scotland

An online fundraiser has been set up to raise money for Alzheimer Scotland, raising hundreds of pounds, with Harry also taking donations in his money box.

Harry’s wife Etta passed away in 2021 following complications due to dementia.

Speaking previously, Harry said: “I could’ve picked a cancer charity but felt the dementia one would be best for keeping to my experience.

“I have a couple of friends have Alzheimer’s and I thought it would be good for me to donate to them.”

‘Marvellous’ seeing people donate

Harry joked that a big celebration is in order as he plans to hijack a Coronation party at his sheltered housing complex tomorrow (Wednesday).

He said: “We’ve got a big celebration coming – decorations up and all sorts!

“Somebody told me some other fellow deserving of a party tomorrow- it’s a Coronation thing they’re doing.

“I’m claiming part of it though – I’ll take some of my claim.”

Harry is raising money for Alzheimer Scotland. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Harry described it as “marvellous” seeing people donate and thanked his daughter, Isla, for her support.

He added: “Almost everybody who lives in the flats here have donated.

“Some have even come as far as Dundee to put something in the boxes.

“It’s quite a good feeling knowing it’s getting done.

“Isla has been great for me – she’s helped me a lot achieving this.”

[[title]]

[[text]]

