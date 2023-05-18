Arbroath lifesaving crew on course for Atlantic 85 impasse with RNLI chiefs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Arbroath lifesaving crew on course for Atlantic 85 impasse with RNLI chiefs

RNLI chiefs say a fact-finding visit to the town marina on Monday was not a "secret" visit after leading local lifeboat figures were not invited to attend.

By Graham Brown
There is no sign of storm clouds clearing over Arbroath lifeboat station. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The RNLI and its Arbroath lifesavers are heading for a stand-off in the storm around the planned replacement of the town lifeboat.

Arbroath operations manager Alex Smith has asked his crew to have nothing to do with plans to bring an Atlantic 85 lifeboat to the town harbour for trials.

The open inshore rigid inflatable is to replace Arbroath’s current all-weather Mersey-class Inchcape.

It comes after Mr Smith described the local relationship with the RNLI as “dead in the water”.

While the Arbroath arrangements are being put in place, the town crew has also been offered the chance to go out on an Atlantic 85 in the coming weeks.

Stonehaven is nearest station equipped with the ILB.

Arbroath’s all-weather lifeboat Inchcape launches at the town harbour. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

And the Poole-based organisation says it wants Arbroath crew to be able to get on board “freely and without criticism”.

Broken promises

The Atlantic 85 plan reverses previous promises Arbroath would receive the pride of the lifeboat fleet, a £2.5m jet-propelled Shannon-class.

That craft has been assigned to Broughty Ferry under a recently completed lifesaving review.

On Wednesday, the RNLI rejected suggestions senior figures made a “secret” visit to the Angus harbour this week.

Mr Smith and Arbroath lifeboat management committee chairman Ian Ballantyne hit out at the lack of invitation or involvement in Monday’s fact-finding meeting.

The pair say it illustrates the current state of relations between the charity and local volunteers.

‘Business meeting’

But the organisation said it did not need them there.

An RNLI spokesperson said: “The meeting between three members of the RNLI regional leadership team and the harbourmaster was aimed at securing a temporary berth for an Atlantic 85 to allow for familiarisation, initial training and to explore the preferred option for launching the lifeboat.

“This was a business meeting with a key partner and there was no reason for volunteers from the lifeboat station to be involved.

“It is important to maintain a productive working relationship with the harbour.

“Without it, we are unable to move forward with the next phase of changing lifeboat provision and replacing the Mersey, which is at the end of its operational life.”

“We had a meeting with the Arbroath crew and wider team of volunteers last Wednesday to answer questions, discuss next steps and share more information, and have made clear we would be having discussions with the harbourmaster and other key stakeholders to move plans forward.

Pontoons are filled to capacity with pleasure craft at Arbroath marina. Image: DC Thomson

“We are keen to continue conversations with our volunteers about how we progress the plans to replace their current lifeboat.”

That will include opportunities to go afloat and become more familiar with an Atlantic 85 in the coming weeks.

“A temporary berth has been secured for familiarisation, training and to investigate launch options,” said the RNLI.

“However, before we bring a trial Atlantic 85 to Arbroath, we are inviting our crew and other volunteers to familiarisation sessions at nearby lifeboat stations in the coming weeks.

“It is not the role of the volunteer lifeboat operations manager to direct our crew’s training and familiarisation opportunities in this situation.

“We would very much hope that any volunteer who wishes to take part in this will be able to do so freely and without criticism.

“It is important that we allow our volunteers to make informed choices and to play their part in shaping the future of the station.”

The spokesperson added: “Throughout the review, we have endeavoured to work collaboratively with our volunteers and this will continue through the next phase.”

And the charity repeated: “Changing the Mersey-class all-weather lifeboat to a faster, highly-capable Atlantic 85 inshore lifeboat is not a downgrade.

“Along with the future combination of Shannon-class lifeboats at Broughty Ferry, Montrose and Anstruther, the Atlantic 85 will provide an improved lifesaving capability on this stretch of coast.”

Fight to reverse decision continues

Mr Smith said: “Participating in anything to do with an Atlantic 85 would be an acceptance of this decision.

“I will not do that, and I have asked my crew to take the same position.

“It is the wrong boat for Arbroath and it is a downgrade for what is an all-weather station, no matter how often they say it is not.

“We continue the fight to overturn this decision.

“The people of Arbroath and our politicians are fully behind us on this one.”

The Shannon-class is the RNLI’s most modern lifeboat. Image: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

He said regional chiefs were told during the review process of the unsuitability of the harbour for an Atlantic 85.

It’s understood there is no room in the outer harbour, leaving only the inner marina for a familiarisation berth.

Angus Council control the facility.

Last week, elected members unanimously backed a call to tell the RNLI they want the review decision reversed.

New station

The RNLI also confirmed a new station to replace the existing 220-year-old shed remains in their plans.

“As part of the changes at Arbroath, we will build a new lifeboat station to replace the current building, which is old and no longer suitable for a modern lifeboat service.

“This would have happened whatever the outcome of the review.

“The volunteers at Arbroath are aware of this and we will continue to discuss plans with them, as well as with the local authority, in the hope we can soon start moving the project forward.”

 

