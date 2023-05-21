Angus & The Mearns GALLERY: Angus Model Flying Club first-timers reach for the skies Newcomers to the sport were able to try out radio-controlled flying at Stracathro airfield, near Brechin British precision aerobatics Malcolm Balfour with his Epilogue aircraft. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson By Graham Brown Share GALLERY: Angus Model Flying Club first-timers reach for the skies Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/angus-mearns/4410784/angus-model-flying-club-day/ Copy Link [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up First-time flyers took to the skies of Angus at the weekend. They enjoyed an experience day set up by Angus Model Flying Club offering the opportunity to take to the controls of remote-controlled aircraft. A line-up of expert instructors demonstrated their skills in the air. The displays featured everything from jet-powered aircraft to helicopters, drones and rockets. Inverted helicopter flying is a real skill. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson British precision aerobatics champion Malcolm Balfour, IMAC National UK champion Dan Gallo and experienced flyers from Angus, Dundee and Fife put visitors through their paces. Experience sessions were full to capacity across the weekend. Newcomers were paired up with an expert who could step in and take over the aircraft if need be. Thriving set-up The Angus Model Flying club has been running since 2009. Its base is on part of the old Stracathro airfield, just south of the A90 near Brechin. Stracathro was set up as a relief airfield for Montrose air station during World War Two. The model flying club has three runways and a clubhouse there. More images from the Angus Model Flying Club experience day. IMAC National UK champion Dan Gallo and British precision aerobatics champion Malcolm Balfour with some of the planes. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Arthur Strobl, 9, works out the flying technique. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Brian Barclay sets up for the next flight. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Dave Fleming instructs aspiring five-year-old pilot Helena Jaszkim. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Keeping an eye on the action. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Instructor Ian Morrow talks Albert Strobl, 11, through the controls. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Alistair Bell instructs Scott McPherson on basic flying skills. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Nora Strobl tries her hand at flying a remote-controlled plane. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Coming in to land. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Dave Fleming prepares for take off. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close