Home News Angus & The Mearns

GALLERY: Angus Model Flying Club first-timers reach for the skies

Newcomers to the sport were able to try out radio-controlled flying at Stracathro airfield, near Brechin

British precision aerobatics Malcolm Balfour with his Epilogue aircraft. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
British precision aerobatics Malcolm Balfour with his Epilogue aircraft. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
By Graham Brown

First-time flyers took to the skies of Angus at the weekend.

They enjoyed an experience day set up by Angus Model Flying Club offering the opportunity to take to the controls of remote-controlled aircraft.

A line-up of expert instructors demonstrated their skills in the air.

The displays featured everything from jet-powered aircraft to helicopters, drones and rockets.

Remote control helicopter flying
Inverted helicopter flying is a real skill. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

British precision aerobatics champion Malcolm Balfour, IMAC National UK champion Dan Gallo and experienced flyers from Angus, Dundee and Fife put visitors through their paces.

Experience sessions were full to capacity across the weekend.

Newcomers were paired up with an expert who could step in and take over the aircraft if need be.

Thriving set-up

The Angus Model Flying club has been running since 2009.

Its base is on part of the old Stracathro airfield, just south of the A90 near Brechin.

Stracathro was set up as a relief airfield for Montrose air station during World War Two.
The model flying club has three runways and a clubhouse there.

More images from the Angus Model Flying Club experience day.

Angus Model flying club experience day
IMAC National UK champion Dan Gallo and British precision aerobatics champion Malcolm Balfour with some of the planes. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Angus Model Flying Club taster event
Arthur Strobl, 9, works out the flying technique. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Model flying at Sracathro near Brechin
Brian Barclay sets up for the next flight. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Remote controlled aircraft at Stracathro
Dave Fleming instructs aspiring five-year-old pilot Helena Jaszkim. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Angus radio controlled flying taster day.
Keeping an eye on the action. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Angus Model Flying Club experience day.
Instructor Ian Morrow talks Albert Strobl, 11, through the controls. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Angus Model Flying Club at Stracathro airfield.
Alistair Bell instructs Scott McPherson on basic flying skills. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Angus remote-controlled aircraft fly-in.
Nora Strobl tries her hand at flying a remote-controlled plane. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Radio-controlled planes at Angus Model Flying Club.
Coming in to land. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Angus Model Flying Club taster event.
Dave Fleming prepares for take off. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

