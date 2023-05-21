GALLERY: Angus Model Flying Club first-timers reach for the skies

First-time flyers took to the skies of Angus at the weekend.

They enjoyed an experience day set up by Angus Model Flying Club offering the opportunity to take to the controls of remote-controlled aircraft.

A line-up of expert instructors demonstrated their skills in the air.

The displays featured everything from jet-powered aircraft to helicopters, drones and rockets.

British precision aerobatics champion Malcolm Balfour, IMAC National UK champion Dan Gallo and experienced flyers from Angus, Dundee and Fife put visitors through their paces.

Experience sessions were full to capacity across the weekend.

Newcomers were paired up with an expert who could step in and take over the aircraft if need be.

Thriving set-up

The Angus Model Flying club has been running since 2009.

Its base is on part of the old Stracathro airfield, just south of the A90 near Brechin.

Stracathro was set up as a relief airfield for Montrose air station during World War Two.

The model flying club has three runways and a clubhouse there.

More images from the Angus Model Flying Club experience day.