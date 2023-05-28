Funding drought threatens survival of Angus Special Playscheme beyond summer holidays

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A funding crisis has left a holiday playscheme lifeline for Angus families hanging by a thread.

For more than 30 years, Angus Special Playscheme has offered school holiday programmes for five to 17-year-olds with learning disabilities.

It’s used by families across the district and supports around 100 children, building their confidence through a range of activities.

And it offers valuable one-to-one support for youngsters with complex needs.

But the loss of almost £100,000 of vital funding over three years means the scheme may not survive beyond the summer.

Key income streams dry up

The organisation has seen crucial Children in Need cash disappear.

It is now clinging to the hope a lottery funding application will be successful.

Manager Tracy Maxwell says she fears for the future if new funding sources can’t be found.

“We’re a standalone organisation initially set up by a couple of parents who realised there wasn’t anything during the holidays for children with additional support needs,” said Tracy.

“Families might go to play zones and places like that, but it can be very difficult for children who aren’t able to play there with their brothers, sisters or friends.”

It means the scheme also offers families respite time to enjoy activities with their other children.

Tracy added: “We’ve evolved over the years and I hope to carry that forward.”

Her plans include extending the age range down to three-years-old and from 18 to 25/26.

How does the scheme work?

Angus Special Playscheme operates during the school holidays and is open to families across Angus.

This summer it will start on July 3 and operate for four weeks.

It runs at Arbroath High School, Arbroath Academy and the town’s Warddykes Primary School.

“We pre-book the lets and our toys are picked up and taken there, so there is a lot of moving about,” said Tracy.

“We have a bus that comes from Forfar, but many other parents from towns and villages in Angus bring their children to us.

She added: “We operate three age groups and have waiting lists, so the demand is definitely there.

“There are children who stay with us right from the age of five all the way through to the time they are 18.

“They love forming friendships and that could all be lost,” said Tracy.

She was a scheme playleader for several years and returned as manager after qualifying as a social worker.

“We are the only service in Angus that offers what we do,” said Tracy.

“The big funding providers are coming under more and more pressure so we are just hoping to find support from wherever we can.

“It’s tough times, and I get that – but at the same time we have a duty to look after our kids.

“Angus Council are supporting us as much as they can to keep us open throughout the summer at least.

“A decision from the lottery is due before the scheme starts in the summer.

“Hopefully that will be good news, but we are literally hand to mouth right now to keep us afloat.”