Stormy waters at Arbroath’s Keptie Pond over council kayaking decision

Keptie Friends volunteers have sought legal advice after Angus Council agreed to let local Scouts back on the water at the former Arbroath boating pond.

By Graham Brown
Keptie Pond has been a favourite spot in Arbroath for generations. Image: Steve MacDougall/DCT Media

A storm is brewing on the calm waters of a historic Angus beauty spot.

It follows a decision by Angus Council to grant permission for local Scouts to kayak on Arbroath’s Keptie Pond.

For generations, the ‘pondie’ was a favourite spot for locals and visitors who enjoyed the rowing boats there.

But they were removed in 2002 because of rising costs and health and safety concerns.

Since 2015, the volunteer Keptie Friends have worked to create a wildlife haven.

Skaters on Keptie Pond back in 1969. Image: DC Thomson

The group is now understood to be taking legal advice over the Council decision.

They say their work has been worth hundreds of thousands of pounds to the authority.

And the volunteers are worried the latest decision could open the floodgates to others.

In 2020, repeated vandalism and fears over kayakers and paddleboarders being allowed on the water almost led to the group folding.

Angus Council say they want to strike a balance for everyone using the pond.

Friends’ opposition

Group chairman Scott Shortridge said: “Keptie Friends strongly oppose Angus Council’s decision to allow scouts to kayak on Keptie Pond during the breeding and nesting season for wildlife.

“We have held many meetings with Angus Council, including elected members who voted to grant permission.

“Our main concerns are for the safety of wildlife, and for the safety of children using the pond.

“We have worked hard over eight years to improve the area for everyone to enjoy, including litter-picking every day.

“We successfully removed the blue-green algae and created a biodiverse, thriving safe haven for wildlife, when Angus Council didn’t have the resources to do so.

Keptie Friends volunteers Bob Middleton, Scott Shortridge and Jean Stewart pictured previously at the pond.

He added: “We save Angus Council on average £75,000 a year in labour alone.

“We willingly engage with the community and have conducted educational tours for over 150 primary school children this year.

“We’re proud that everything achieved has been solely funded by donations, whilst research and hard work has been carried out by volunteers within our group.”

The council’s response

In 2022, Angus Council agreed management rules for the area’s country parks, play areas and open spaces.

“Senior officers from our communities and environmental services teams are working closely with local groups and organisations in Arbroath in relation to the access and enjoyment of Keptie Pond and the wider park,” said a spokesperson.

“This engagement is focused on a request from a local Scout group to occasionally use the pond for boating and recreational activities.

“Historically, people have enjoyed boating on Keptie Pond, but this has not happened in recent years.

“In the time since the rowing boats were taken away, Keptie Pond has continued to be a fantastic asset for the town and people of Arbroath, thanks in great part to the marvellous work of the Keptie Friends.

“Their continuing efforts have transformed the pond and park, enhancing its wildlife and biodiversity.

“Representatives of Keptie Friends have expressed their concerns about the impact that boating and recreational use of the pond will have on the biodiversity and wildlife haven their work has created.

“This is fully appreciated and considered by the council. ”

Suitable solution

“It is important to listen to the voices of everyone who has an interest in the future wellbeing and use of the pond,” the council added.

“Having considered the legislation, guidance and best practice, Angus Council wants to find a solution that is most suitable for everyone concerned.

“The Scout group has stated it would be able to use the pond safely, with respect to the wider environment.

A Big Bench is one of the attractions at Keptie Pond. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“After careful consideration of rights of access and the proposed measures the Scouts would be put in place to reduce impacts, it was agreed to grant access.

“Discussions will now continue to establish suitable terms and conditions that can be put in place to safeguard the wider environment of Keptie Pond.

“This will include conditions on areas and times when the pond can be accessed.

“The priority of this engagement process is to find the right balance for residents, visitors, community groups and, most importantly Keptie Pond itself.”

