IN PICTURES: Thundering tractors pull in Brechin crowd at Angus Show

A bumper crowd enjoyed the high-octane spectacle involving tractors with as much as four times the horsepower of a modern Formula One car.

Pedal to the metal at the Angus Show. Image: Paul Reid
By Graham Brown

Tractor pullers drew the crowds in the summer sunshine at the Angus Show.

The event has established itself as a popular feature of the historic annual event.

And on Friday night a bumper Brechin Castle showground crowd was treated to a power-packed evening of competition pulling and demonstration runs.

“This year we are hosting four British Championship rounds, the most we have ever hosted at the Angus Show,” said Graeme Simpson of the organisers.

“The classes are spread over both Friday and Saturday.”

A competitor lines up for their pull. Image: Paul Reid

Pullers compete in Superfarm, Supersport and Limited Prostock classes.

Those range from machines which use the original engine they left the factory with, right up to highly-developed and

All have the single objective of pulling a weighted sled along a 100-metre track as quickly and smoothly as possible.

High-powered visitors

Graeme added: “This weekend we also have guest pullers, notably three Prostock tractors including two recently imported from Holland.”

Those behemoths include one owned by local businessman Kevin Carnegie.

A bumper crowd enjoyed the event. Image: Paul Reid

They have an eight-litre engine, a wheelspeed of around 90mph and put out a whopping 2,500 bhp – three times the power of some Formula One cars.

And this weekend’s most powerful Brechin visitor – Just Smoky – is a methanol-fuelled monster with three turbochargers and 4,440 bhp under the engine cover.

Photographer Paul Reid was at Haughmuir to capture the Friday evening action.

Waiting for the flag to drop.
Calm before the storm.
Lang may yer lum reek.
Going for a full pull.
A busy paddock at Brechin.
Ford power.
The green machine.
Telling the crowd how it’s done.
Warm-up time.
Summer’s orange glow.
Raw power on display.
Ear defenders essential.
Ford fury.
Full acceleration from the start line.
Wheelie good fun.
Waiting for the next run.
Extreme Force.
A good pull.
Lift-off from the line.
The crowd is close to the action.
On my command.
Monster Massey Ferguson.
Fine tuning.
A big draw.

 

