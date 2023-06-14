Councillors clear way for almost 40 Newtyle homes in largest local development for years

A housebuilder has been given the green light for the biggest expansion of Newtyle in decades.

Hadden Homes will build 39 houses on the old glebe at the eastern entrance to Newtyle.

The site sits to the north of the village to Glamis road and beside the village playpark and core path.

Angus councillors unanimously approved the application on Tuesday.

But it was in the face of objections from local residents who said the hew homes were not needed and would spoil the village.

Set aside for housing

A deciding factor was the site’s inclusion in the Angus local plan.

It was previously allocated for residential development by a Scottish Government reporter following local opposition.

There will be a mix of detached and semi-detached properties as well as four flats.

Ten of the houses will be affordable homes.

Hadden Homes general manager Tommy Devlin said the company would create a high-quality development.

The firm is currently building homes at Glenluie Green in nearby Meigle.

Mr Devlin said the Newtyle project resulted from that.

“Hadden Homes have really listened to the advice from planning , parks and the others involved in this project,” he added.

“We’ve gone out of our way to make this a really special development.

“And we look forward to taking this through with the community.

“We will be up front.

“This site is a really good model for Hadden Homes and it will sell.”

Objectors to new homes address councillors

Local objectors made their case to the development standards meeting.

Calum Strathie said: “There is nothing to suggest an area like Newtyle should or needs to be built upon.

“The new development, while containing well designed and eco friendly homes, replicates hundreds of developments throughout the country.

“And assurances about flood risk are unconvincing – as anyone who witnessed first hand the torrents of water down Commercial Street into North Street last winter can tell you.”

Hadden say they have agreed a small upgrade of the village’s sewer system.

“My main point is to question the need of this development,” added Mr Strathie.

“The demands are artificial and manufactured,” he said.

Dr Trevor Harley said: “I fear this is a foregone conclusion.”

He raised issues including the impact on the local landscape and light pollution.

And he suggested to councillors they should impose a condition on the developer for a contribution towards upgrading the current Dundee bus service to half-hourly.

New houses in Newtyle ‘straightforward matter’

Councillor Bill Duff said: “This is a planned site, the council has determined there is demand.

“It’s a straightforward matter.”

Development standards convener David Cheape added: “It is always good to take cognisance of all the comments.

“This site is allocated, Newtyle Primary has capacity and I think Hadden Homes will develop quality homes for a very beautiful corner of Angus.”