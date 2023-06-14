Councillors clear way for almost 40 Newtyle homes in largest local development for years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Councillors clear way for almost 40 Newtyle homes in largest local development for years

Hadden Homes saw their bid for a mix of houses on the old village glebe sail through Angus Council's planning committee.

By Graham Brown
An image of how the Newtyle development will look. Image: Hadden Homes
An image of how the Newtyle development will look. Image: Hadden Homes

A housebuilder has been given the green light for the biggest expansion of Newtyle in decades.

Hadden Homes will build 39 houses on the old glebe at the eastern entrance to Newtyle.

The site sits to the north of the village to Glamis road and beside the village playpark and core path.

Angus councillors unanimously approved the application on Tuesday.

Newtyle housing development by Hadden Homes.
How the new development will look. Image: Hadden Homes

But it was in the face of objections from local residents who said the hew homes were not needed and would spoil the village.

Set aside for housing

A deciding factor was the site’s inclusion in the Angus local plan.

It was previously allocated for residential development by a Scottish Government reporter following local opposition.

There will be a mix of detached and semi-detached properties as well as four flats.

Ten of the houses will be affordable homes.

Hadden Homes Newtyle development.
An aerial view of how the development will look. Image: Hadden Homes

Hadden Homes general manager Tommy Devlin said the company would create a high-quality development.

The firm is currently building homes at Glenluie Green in nearby Meigle.

Mr Devlin said the Newtyle project resulted from that.

“Hadden Homes have really listened to the advice from planning , parks and the others involved in this project,” he added.

“We’ve gone out of our way to make this a really special development.

“And we look forward to taking this through with the community.

“We will be up front.

“This site is a really good model for Hadden Homes and it will sell.”

Objectors to new homes address councillors

Local objectors made their case to the development standards meeting.

Calum Strathie said: “There is nothing to suggest an area like Newtyle should or needs to be built upon.

“The new development, while containing well designed and eco friendly homes, replicates hundreds of developments throughout the country.

“And assurances about flood risk are unconvincing – as anyone who witnessed first hand the torrents of water down Commercial Street into North Street last winter can tell you.”

Hadden say they have agreed a small upgrade of the village’s sewer system.

Hadden Homes development at Newtyle Glebe.
An architect’s impression of the new development at Newtyle Glebe. Image: Hadden Homes

“My main point is to question the need of this development,” added Mr Strathie.

“The demands are artificial and manufactured,” he said.

Dr Trevor Harley said: “I fear this is a foregone conclusion.”

He raised issues including the impact on the local landscape and light pollution.

And he suggested to councillors they should impose a condition on the developer for a contribution towards upgrading the current Dundee bus service to half-hourly.

New houses in Newtyle ‘straightforward matter’

Councillor Bill Duff said: “This is a planned site, the council has determined there is demand.

“It’s a straightforward matter.”

Development standards convener David Cheape added: “It is always good to take cognisance of all the comments.

“This site is allocated, Newtyle Primary has capacity and I think Hadden Homes will develop quality homes for a very beautiful corner of Angus.”

