Woman ‘punched by man in Forfar’ as police launch probe

Police are hunting for a man after a woman was reportedly punched in Forfar.

The incident happened in Reid Park at around 1pm on Tuesday.

A witness, who reported the incident to the police, claims the man also verbally abused the woman.

The man is described as being in his mid-20s, with dark brown hair, and was wearing a navy tracksuit top at the time.

Police are keen to track down the woman to ensure she is safe and well and are appealing for anyone who saw the incident to come forward.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 1443 of July 18.

“Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”