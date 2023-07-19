Woman ‘punched by man in Forfar’ as police launch probe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Woman ‘punched by man in Forfar’ as police launch probe

The incident happened at Reid Park on Tuesday afternoon.

By Kieran Webster
A sign for Reid Park in Forfar.
A woman was allegedly punched by a man in Reid Park, Forfar. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson

Police are hunting for a man after a woman was reportedly punched in Forfar.

The incident happened in Reid Park at around 1pm on Tuesday.

A witness, who reported the incident to the police, claims the man also verbally abused the woman.

The man is described as being in his mid-20s, with dark brown hair, and was wearing a navy tracksuit top at the time.

Police are keen to track down the woman to ensure she is safe and well and are appealing for anyone who saw the incident to come forward.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 1443 of July 18.

“Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

More from Angus & The Mearns

The Red Arrows flying over Montrose Air Station
When to see RAF flypasts as Montrose Air Station marks 110th anniversary
Andy Husband at his farm in Angus alongside son, Fraser, as they harvest the blackcurrants. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.
Angus Ribena grower Andy warns mild winters and wet summers threaten his blackcurrant crop
Andrew Hunter's mask slipped when he brutally murdered his wife in 1987. Image: DC Thomson/Roddie Reid.
Andrew Hunter: Do answers to unsolved murders lie in grave of depraved Carnoustie killer?
Studio 10 owner and podcast expert Johnny Brooks. Image: Studio 10.
Meet the Mearns podcast expert who’s interviewed Game of Thrones actors, WWE wrestler and…
Dundee teenager Liam Buchan. Image: Police Scotland
Family of Dundee teenager missing in river 'hoping and praying every single minute' as…
Dundee teenager Liam Buchan. Image: Police Scotland.
Teen missing in river near Edzell named as Dundee boy, 15
Queensferry Crossing closure
Queensferry Crossing and A92 near Dundee to shut during August cycling events
Former DC Thomson journalist David Blair has died.
David Blair of Carnoustie: Retired DC Thomson journalist and golfer dies
Fears grow for 15-year-old boy swept away in river near Edzell as search reaches…
Ben Walker
'I started out playing to just 5 people - now I'm supporting The View…