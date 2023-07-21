Locals hit out at ‘ignorant’ dirty campers who dumped tents and rubbish at Angus beauty spot

Locals have hit out at “ignorant” dirty campers who dumped tents and rubbish at an Angus beauty spot.

The items were left on the banks of Backwater Reservoir near Kirriemuir.

The waste included a canister of nitrous oxide, duvets and pillows, and camping equipment.

Residents say that dirty camping in Angus is a recurring issue.

The mess was found on Thursday evening by a member of a wild swimming group that regularly uses the site.

A spokesperson for the group said: “When we arrived last night there were cans, bottles and broken glass everywhere.

“Tents were left and one of them was almost burnt to the ground.

“These people are causing so much damage and destruction.

“Dirty campers are going to spoil it for everyone. It’s just so sad.”

Locals ‘very angry and upset’ at Angus dirty campers

Julie Bell, a councillor for Kirriemuir and Dean, received complaints form locals about the mess.

She said: “This has been a recurring issue since the first lockdown lifted really.

“Local people are rightly, very angry and upset when this happens.

“This is just filthy and just totally unacceptable.”

The Courier has reported on issues with dirty camping in other areas of Angus before – including at Lintrathen.

In response to this week’s issues, locals have arranged for a litter-pick at Backwater on Saturday.

Scottish Water – which looks after the reservoir – has urged visitors to follow the Scottish Outdoor Access Code.

Scottish Water hits out at ‘thoughtless’ Backwater campers

A spokesperson said: “This sort of anti-social and thoughtless behaviour is really disappointing and we would ask all visitors to our reservoirs to respect, protect and enjoy these beauty spots responsibly and safely.

“In the past we have seen examples of anti-social behaviour at Backwater Reservoir where wild campers have left human waste, soiled toilet tissue, debris, food containers and fires and it is quite unacceptable.”

An Angus Council spokesman said: “People should be responsible for their own actions and behaviour and always clear up after themselves so everyone can experience the best of the communities, wildlife and landscapes we enjoy here in Angus.

“Angus Council wants people to respect our coastline and countryside – to take only memories and leave only footprints.

“The irresponsible or dirty camping associated with littering and fly-tipping is not only unwelcome, harmful and disrespectful, it is also illegal.”