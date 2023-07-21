Locals hit out at ‘ignorant’ dirty campers who dumped tents and rubbish at Angus beauty spot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Locals hit out at ‘ignorant’ dirty campers who dumped tents and rubbish at Angus beauty spot

The mess was left on the banks of the Backwater Reservoir near Kirriemuir.

By Andrew Robson
Tent dumped in Angus
Campers left a tent full of rubbish at the site. Image: Supplied

Locals have hit out at “ignorant” dirty campers who dumped tents and rubbish at an Angus beauty spot.

The items were left on the banks of Backwater Reservoir near Kirriemuir.

The waste included a canister of nitrous oxide, duvets and pillows, and camping equipment.

Residents say that dirty camping in Angus is a recurring issue.

Tent full of rubbish
A tent full of rubbish. Image: Supplied

The mess was found on Thursday evening by a member of a wild swimming group that regularly uses the site.

A spokesperson for the group said: “When we arrived last night there were cans, bottles and broken glass everywhere.

“Tents were left and one of them was almost burnt to the ground.

“These people are causing so much damage and destruction.

“Dirty campers are going to spoil it for everyone. It’s just so sad.”

Locals ‘very angry and upset’ at Angus dirty campers

Julie Bell, a councillor for Kirriemuir and Dean, received complaints form locals about the mess.

She said: “This has been a recurring issue since the first lockdown lifted really.

“Local people are rightly, very angry and upset when this happens.

“This is just filthy and just totally unacceptable.”

Waste at Backwater site
A canister of cooking gas was also left. Image: Supplied

The Courier has reported on issues with dirty camping in other areas of Angus before – including at Lintrathen.

In response to this week’s issues, locals have arranged for a litter-pick at Backwater on Saturday.

Scottish Water – which looks after the reservoir – has urged visitors to follow the Scottish Outdoor Access Code.

Scottish Water hits out at ‘thoughtless’ Backwater campers

A spokesperson said: “This sort of anti-social and thoughtless behaviour is really disappointing and we would ask all visitors to our reservoirs to respect, protect and enjoy these beauty spots responsibly and safely.

“In the past we have seen examples of anti-social behaviour at Backwater Reservoir where wild campers have left human waste, soiled toilet tissue, debris, food containers and fires and it is quite unacceptable.”

Cans, bottles and other plastic were all left at the site. Image: Supplied

An Angus Council spokesman said: “People should be responsible for their own actions and behaviour and always clear up after themselves so everyone can experience the best of the communities, wildlife and landscapes we enjoy here in Angus.

“Angus Council wants people to respect our coastline and countryside – to take only memories and leave only footprints.

“The irresponsible or dirty camping associated with littering and fly-tipping is not only unwelcome, harmful and disrespectful, it is also illegal.”

