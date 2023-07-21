Previous offender thankful for help received by Perth rehabilitation centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Previous offender thankful for help received by Perth rehabilitation centre

Laura McDiarmid has hailed the support she has received from Perth-based Owls.

By Kieran Webster
Laura McDiarmid.
Laura McDiarmid opened up on the support she received at Owls. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A Perth woman has hailed a rehabilitation service for helping her get back on track after a criminal conviction.

Laura McDiarmid came to Perth-based One-stop Women’s Learning Service (OWLS) as part of a sentence she received for assaulting her husband in July 2016.

Despite only being ordered to use the service for a year, she continues to receive support while also helping out when she can.

She says she “doesn’t know” where she would be without the service.

Owls user ‘terrified’ after being in court

Laura, 60, told The Courier: “I have had a lot of support since I’ve been here.

“I remember being in court and the experience left me terrified – but when I came here I was welcomed.

“They help you with a lot of issues: drinking, drugs, whatever.

“I don’t drink anymore; it’s got me through the issues that led to me drinking in the first place.

Laura McDiarmid's hands.
Laura McDiarmid opened up about her experience in the justice system. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

“I don’t know where I’d be without Owls – without the help everything would have been very hard for me.

“I wouldn’t have been able to tackle going through that myself.”

Justice system a ‘horrible experience’

Laura says the service has allowed her to develop some of her own skills, including helping make glass artwork.

She also opened up about the experience of going through court – and being subsequently stigmatised.

“They [the justice system] just focus on the crime you’ve done, not the underlying issues,” said Laura, who was given a 12-month supervision order.

“Folk have given me funny looks and tried to hide from me – probably thinking ‘look who’s coming down the street’.

“Getting lifted and landed in the cells was a horrible experience, I’ve never gone through anything like it

“I’m quite claustrophobic so getting moved between the vans and cells – it’s awful.

Laura McDiarmid and Justice Secretary Angela Constance
Justice Secretary Angela Constance, right, met with people getting support at Owls. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

“It was so upsetting for me and for my family.

“Coming here it’s relaxing.

“You can get away from everything and just have a chat.

“I help other people out here with arts and crafts, knitting and cooking too – others can come and have their dinner.

“There’s not enough of these services going about – it’s made me a happier person.”

Owls helps each individual to make changes

Owls helps rehabilitate women in the justice system by tackling the issues that led them to commit crime.

Lucy Mulvenna, co-ordinator at Owls.
Co-ordinator of Owls, Lucy Mulvenna. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Co-ordinator Lucy Mulvenna said: “Support can be as small and trivial as registering to a GP to getting into full-time employment.

“It’s about helping each individual and how ready they are to make changes, because we can support that.

“Sometimes, it can be trying to undo decades of learnt behaviour, and that has to be a timed process.

“This service has to be tailored to their needs, and that can always change and needs to be taken into account.”

