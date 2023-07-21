Previous offender thankful for help received by Perth rehabilitation centre

A Perth woman has hailed a rehabilitation service for helping her get back on track after a criminal conviction.

Laura McDiarmid came to Perth-based One-stop Women’s Learning Service (OWLS) as part of a sentence she received for assaulting her husband in July 2016.

Despite only being ordered to use the service for a year, she continues to receive support while also helping out when she can.

She says she “doesn’t know” where she would be without the service.

Owls user ‘terrified’ after being in court

Laura, 60, told The Courier: “I have had a lot of support since I’ve been here.

“I remember being in court and the experience left me terrified – but when I came here I was welcomed.

“They help you with a lot of issues: drinking, drugs, whatever.

“I don’t drink anymore; it’s got me through the issues that led to me drinking in the first place.

“I don’t know where I’d be without Owls – without the help everything would have been very hard for me.

“I wouldn’t have been able to tackle going through that myself.”

Justice system a ‘horrible experience’

Laura says the service has allowed her to develop some of her own skills, including helping make glass artwork.

She also opened up about the experience of going through court – and being subsequently stigmatised.

“They [the justice system] just focus on the crime you’ve done, not the underlying issues,” said Laura, who was given a 12-month supervision order.

“Folk have given me funny looks and tried to hide from me – probably thinking ‘look who’s coming down the street’.

“Getting lifted and landed in the cells was a horrible experience, I’ve never gone through anything like it

“I’m quite claustrophobic so getting moved between the vans and cells – it’s awful.

“It was so upsetting for me and for my family.

“Coming here it’s relaxing.

“You can get away from everything and just have a chat.

“I help other people out here with arts and crafts, knitting and cooking too – others can come and have their dinner.

“There’s not enough of these services going about – it’s made me a happier person.”

Owls helps each individual to make changes

Owls helps rehabilitate women in the justice system by tackling the issues that led them to commit crime.

Co-ordinator Lucy Mulvenna said: “Support can be as small and trivial as registering to a GP to getting into full-time employment.

“It’s about helping each individual and how ready they are to make changes, because we can support that.

“Sometimes, it can be trying to undo decades of learnt behaviour, and that has to be a timed process.

“This service has to be tailored to their needs, and that can always change and needs to be taken into account.”