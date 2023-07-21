Lochgelly man attacked parents after dad refused arm wrestle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lochgelly man attacked parents after dad refused arm wrestle

Dunfermline Sheriff Court heard that John Reddington tried to push a fridge freezer towards them during the attack.

By Jamie McKenzie
A Lochgelly man attacked his parents after his father refused to arm wrestle with him, a court has heard.

John Reddington, 35, admitted assaulting Thomas and Anne Marie Reddington at their Lochore home.

Dunfermline Sheriff Court heard he punched them both to the head and body as they lay on the ground, before trying to push a fridge freezer towards them.

As he was arrested, Reddington told cops: “I need to stay off the bevvy altogether.”

He was jailed for six months.

Smash up

The court heard Reddington had been staying with his parents at their Abbotsford Road home after feeling “ripped off” by his employer.

Procurator fiscal depute Azrah Yousaf said Reddington drank throughout the day and into the next morning.

The fiscal said around 11:30am on June 15, this year, his mother, 56, and 64-year-old father were in the garden.

They became aware he was getting “more aggressive” the more he drank.

Ms Yousaf said: “He was pestering his father for an arm wrestle and the father refused because of his age.

“This appeared to anger the accused and the accused asked him if he wanted his nose to be reset, having been broken the week before”.

The fiscal said Reddington followed his father inside his home, shouting and swearing, and his mother could hear banging from upstairs and shouted at her son to stop wrecking the house.

Reddington was heard to shout he was not smashing things up and then said, “I will show you what I am going to f***ing smash up” and proceeded to punch his father in the face, causing him to fall to the ground.

Fridge freezer

The fiscal continued: “The mother then tried to pull the accused off her husband and this resulted in the accused punching her to the face and shoulder. She also fell to the ground.

“Both the mother and father were on the floor and the accused repeatedly hit them both to the face and body.

“The father managed to get to his feet.

“The accused at this time was seen to try and pick up a fridge freezer within the hallway of the house.

“He did not succeed and thereafter tried to push it towards his parents, however it did not make any contact”.

‘Sustained’ attack

Following the assault, Reddington’s parents left the house with their dogs as their son had refused to leave.

Police were contacted and Reddington, of Whyte Street, was later arrested.

After being charged he said: “I don’t know what to say, I need to stay off the bevvy altogether”.

Sheriff Charles Macnair told Reddington: “This was a sustained assault on your parents with injury to their body and head and you committed this offence while on no less than four bail orders.

“One of those bail orders was imposed eight days prior to the offence”.

Sheriff Macnair jailed Reddington for six months, backdated to June 19 when he was remanded.

Felt ‘ripped off’ by employer

Defence lawyer Amy Harley said her client had been involved in an incident with a new employer and felt he had been “ripped off”, and his parents invited him to stay with them for some time.

Ms Harley said Reddington has little memory of the incident but does fully accept responsibility.

She said her client is normally on a course of medication to help with alcohol addiction but, at the time, he was stopping taking it for a period to see how it went.

The solicitor said as soon as the incident happened he contacted his alcohol counsellor and is now back on the medication and has been since.

She said he is also on medication for PTSD.

Ms Harley added: “It’s clear from the (social work) report he is disgusted in himself and his actions and can’t believe he has done this”.

