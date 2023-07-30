Unique piece of Dundee literary history on offer at Angus antique book sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Unique piece of Dundee literary history on offer at Angus antique book sale

The Angus event on August 5 at Strathmore Vintage Vehicle Club's Glamis HQ organised by leading Scottish bookseller Hilary Farquharson is the first since the pandemic.

By Graham Brown
Hilary Farquharson with the gilt-framed Petrie piece. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Hilary Farquharson with the gilt-framed Petrie piece. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A unique tribute to a literary luminary of 19th century Dundee is a star piece in a sale set to bring book fans from across the UK to Angus.

The gilt-framed manuscript was presented to George Petrie when he retired after two decades as an antiquarian bookseller in the city.

Now, an Angus dealer who is one of Scotland’s most successful successors to the likes of Petrie says she is excited to see sellers and buyers from throughout the country heading to Glamis.

Avid collector Hilary Farquharson has run the annual Angus event for many years, but this is the first since the pandemic.

Vintage vehicle club venue

It takes place at Strathmore Vintage Vehicle Club’s Bridge View House HQ on Saturday August 5.

“We managed to hold a sale in 2020, but this is the first since then,” said Hilary.

“Unfortunately we have noticed that many collectors have either been lost since the pandemic or retired.

“But fortunately there are a number of younger people coming into it as a business or hobby.

“Book fairs seem to be bouyant and the pandemic probably gave many people time to sort out their collections.

Angus bookseller Hilary Farquarson with rare items.
Hilary Farquharson with the Petrie manuscript and an 1890s engraving of Dundee’s Baxter Park. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“We always get a good mix of buyers and sellers for the books, postcards and other ephemera which will be on offer at Glamis.

“Some base a holiday around the fair and spend some time in Angus.

“We used to get one chap who came up from the south with his yearly savings all in £2 coins and he would look out for the good stuff.

“There is so much on offer which relates to the rich fabric of Scotland’s history.

“And the Glamis venue is the perfect setting, surrounded by vintage cars and motorcycles,” said Hilary.

Petrie’s place in Dundee history

The illuminated manuscript was presented to George Petrie Esq. FSA Scot. at a Queen’s Hotel dinner in May 1896, along with a silver inkstand.

The inscription reads: “For over twenty years you have done much to keep alive an interest in higher literature among your fellow citizens, and both by your conversation and by bringing rare works to notice, you have done great service in Dundee – a service not the less real because it has been unobtrusive.

Decorative manuscript presented to Dundee businessman George Petrie.
The elaborate manuscript was presented in May 1896. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“Accept then Dear Sir this expression. Inadequate as it may be, of our gratitude for past favours, and our hope that in your retirement you will be able to pursue your literary studies without the distractions of active business.”

Its signatories include eminent figures of the time, including city authors A H Millar and A C Lamb as well as watchmaker and silversmith George Rattray.

Baxter Park picture

Also at the event was J D Baxter, who with his sisters bought the land from James Guthrie of Craigie to gift The Baxter Park to Dundonians.

Hilary added: “We have another nice item connected to them which is an engraving of Baxter Park and Dundee from circa 1865.

“It shows people strolling round the pathways and gardens with views of the Tay and its sail and steamer boats.

“Mill chimneys are smoking in front of the Law Hill and there are wide open spaces before the modern development of Dundee.”

 

