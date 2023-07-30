Unique piece of Dundee literary history on offer at Angus antique book sale

A unique tribute to a literary luminary of 19th century Dundee is a star piece in a sale set to bring book fans from across the UK to Angus.

The gilt-framed manuscript was presented to George Petrie when he retired after two decades as an antiquarian bookseller in the city.

Now, an Angus dealer who is one of Scotland’s most successful successors to the likes of Petrie says she is excited to see sellers and buyers from throughout the country heading to Glamis.

Avid collector Hilary Farquharson has run the annual Angus event for many years, but this is the first since the pandemic.

Vintage vehicle club venue

It takes place at Strathmore Vintage Vehicle Club’s Bridge View House HQ on Saturday August 5.

“We managed to hold a sale in 2020, but this is the first since then,” said Hilary.

“Unfortunately we have noticed that many collectors have either been lost since the pandemic or retired.

“But fortunately there are a number of younger people coming into it as a business or hobby.

“Book fairs seem to be bouyant and the pandemic probably gave many people time to sort out their collections.

“We always get a good mix of buyers and sellers for the books, postcards and other ephemera which will be on offer at Glamis.

“Some base a holiday around the fair and spend some time in Angus.

“We used to get one chap who came up from the south with his yearly savings all in £2 coins and he would look out for the good stuff.

“There is so much on offer which relates to the rich fabric of Scotland’s history.

“And the Glamis venue is the perfect setting, surrounded by vintage cars and motorcycles,” said Hilary.

Petrie’s place in Dundee history

The illuminated manuscript was presented to George Petrie Esq. FSA Scot. at a Queen’s Hotel dinner in May 1896, along with a silver inkstand.

The inscription reads: “For over twenty years you have done much to keep alive an interest in higher literature among your fellow citizens, and both by your conversation and by bringing rare works to notice, you have done great service in Dundee – a service not the less real because it has been unobtrusive.

“Accept then Dear Sir this expression. Inadequate as it may be, of our gratitude for past favours, and our hope that in your retirement you will be able to pursue your literary studies without the distractions of active business.”

Its signatories include eminent figures of the time, including city authors A H Millar and A C Lamb as well as watchmaker and silversmith George Rattray.

Baxter Park picture

Also at the event was J D Baxter, who with his sisters bought the land from James Guthrie of Craigie to gift The Baxter Park to Dundonians.

Hilary added: “We have another nice item connected to them which is an engraving of Baxter Park and Dundee from circa 1865.

“It shows people strolling round the pathways and gardens with views of the Tay and its sail and steamer boats.

“Mill chimneys are smoking in front of the Law Hill and there are wide open spaces before the modern development of Dundee.”