Golden girl Lyn, 73, nets tennis glory in ‘supercharged’ British Transplant Games debut

Retired languages teacher Lyn Kearney received a kidney from an anonymous donor in December 2017.

By Graham Brown
Lyn Kearney with her British Transplant Games gold. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Lyn Kearney with her British Transplant Games gold. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Angus 73-year-old Lyn Kearney says the thrill of winning tennis gold in her debut British Transplant Games is the greatest thank you she could give her anonymous kidney donor.

The former languages teacher from Montrose took part in the Coventry event to fulfil a promise she made to herself after undergoing a lifesaving organ transplant in 2017.

It’s allowed Lyn to live a full and active life and continue a love of tennis that began as a 10-year-old.

And she says the energy-charged games were an amazing showcase of the transformational importance of organ donation.

Lyn had the honour of being Team Edinburgh’s flag-bearer among more than 2,500 competitors representing transplant units from across the UK.

Montrose kidney transplant patient Lyn Kearney.
Lyn celebrates her games success at Montrose Tennis Club. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Her journey from dialysis after kidney function dropped to just 3%  in her battle for survival took her all the way to the top step of the podium.

“The whole experience was just amazing,” said Lyn.

“Most of us competing might not have been around if it were not for organ donation and that is the really important thing the event is there to promote.”

Lyn’s health story

“I was diagnosed by chance in 1999 with a kidney condition I never knew I had,” said Lyn.

The polycystic kidney disease experts discovered cysts which led to the kidneys increasing beyond their normal size.

“It turned out to be a genetic condition, which my sons have now inherited.

“For me it was a gradual worsening of the condition.

“They can try to manage it by controlling blood pressure to slow its progression.

“By 2015 my kidney function dropped to around 12%.

“Things then deteriorated to the point where it was only around 3%.

“I then had to have one kidney removed to make room for a transplant.”

Lyn spent two years on dialysis before the donor organ became available.

British Transplant Games promise met

She continued: “I always said that if I got a transplant I would like to take part in the games.

“The first year after a transplant, you’re not allowed to compete.”

Covid and family circumstances delayed Lyn’s debut further, after she became her late husband Jack’s full-time carer following a dementia diagnosis.

Sadly, he passed away last year.

So Lyn was determined to fulfil the promise she made to herself as the sixth anniversary of her successful transplant looms.

“The whole experience was just amazing,” she said.

“The opening ceremony was in the bombed-out remains of the old Coventry Cathedral.

“Because I was the newbie on the team, I was invited to carry the flag at the opening ceremony.

Montrose woman Lyn Kearney at British Transplant Games.
Lyn (left) at the Coventry podium celebration. Image: Supplied

“You compete as a team connected to where you received your transplant, and there are teams for donors and donor families.

“Everywhere you went there was such a positive atmosphere in the air – it was like the atmosphere was supercharged.

“All the competitors are just so happy to be there.

“If it wasn’t for organ donation we might not be here at all.”

Lyn Kearney on ‘competitive’ streak

Lyn first picked up a racquet as a 10-year-old and still plays regularly at Montrose Tennis Club and the David Lloyd centre at Ethiebeaton.

“Being a little bit competitive I wanted to do well, ” she admitted

Lyn Kearney from Montrose won gold at the British Transplant Games.
Lyn with her prized medal from the Coventry games. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“But basically being part of the games was a way of showing your gratitude for receiving a transplant.

“There weren’t any other players in my age group so I was up against younger players in the competition.

“It was a round robin event and I was only beaten once.”

‘Speak to your family about organ donation’

Lyn added: “Getting the gold medal is nice, but the most important thing is to promote organ donation and show how it can change the lives of so many people.

“I have done a couple of information days and I plan to do one at our club finals day later in August.

“Although the law has changed and you now have to opt out, people can still sign up to the register as often as they like.

“It makes things so much easier.

“The really important thing is that people have that conversation with their families so that they know what they want to happen when the time comes.”

Organ donation

At any one time, due to a shortage of organs, more than 500 people in Scotland are waiting for an organ to become available to give them the transplant they desperately need.

Since March 2021, Scotland has operated an ‘opt out’ organ donation system.

This means if you have not opted out when you die, the law allows for the donation of certain organs and tissue for transplantation.

While the law has changed to an opt out system, people can still register to be an organ donor on the Organ Donation Scotland website.

Doing this can make it easier for loved ones to honour a person’s decision around organ donation after their death.

More than 50% of Scots have already joined the Organ Donor Register.

